Sindh CM highlights achievements in performance report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presented a 171-page report detailing his government’s achievements from March 2024 to March 2025 saying that the Government has achieved remarkable progress over the past year through digital transformation, infrastructure development, and agricultural advancements.

He added that these initiatives have significantly impacted public services, business facilitation, and socio-economic growth.

The presentation, held at the CM House, highlighted key initiatives in healthcare, education, IT, water management, agriculture, and governance reforms, including the implementation of e-systems.

Sindh’s healthcare sector has witnessed significant progress and expansion over the past year, marked by groundbreaking initiatives, increased patient access and technological advancements across numerous medical institutions.

Health Care: The NICVD Karachi reported treating a staggering 1.4 million patients, performing over 5,000 cardiac interventions and surgeries, and conducting tens of thousands of diagnostic and imaging services. The NICVD also expanded its free paediatric cardiac services to Quetta, demonstrating its commitment to reaching underserved populations.

The Sindh Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (SICVD) has also made strides, establishing a cardiac emergency center in Baldia Town and launching a stroke program in Sukkur. Notably, the SICVD has treated over 119,000 patients from outside Sindh, highlighting its regional importance.

The Institute of Medical Science, Gambat continues to excel in organ transplantation, completing over 200 liver transplants and 100 kidney transplants. The institute has also embraced advanced technology, launching robotic catch lab and joint replacement facilities.

Significant capacity enhancements were seen across the province. Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) operationalised a second robotic surgical system, while Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS) is in the process of procuring one. District Hospital Thatta was upgraded to a Teaching Hospital, and a 100-bed hospital at PIB Colony, Karachi, is set to become operational.

The Indus Hospital in Karachi is also undergoing a major expansion, receiving a Rs. 5 billion grant to increase its bed capacity.

Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) has operationalised a linear accelerator for cancer treatment and reported significant numbers of liver, renal, and bone marrow transplants. The Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation (SIUT) has launched Pakistan’s first robotic center and PET CT unit, significantly enhancing cancer diagnostics and treatment capabilities.

The Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Institute of Trauma has expanded its services, treating 70,000 patients and establishing new units for thoracic surgery, interventional radiology, and plastic surgery. Trauma and Emergency Response Centers have also been established in Larkana.

The Sindh Institute of Advanced Endoscopy and Gastroenterology introduced advanced procedures like Radio Frequency Ablation (RFA) for liver tumors, while the Sindh Institute of Child Health & Neonatology (SICHN) operationalized new ICUs and paediatric units across Sindh.

JPMC received a new Cyberknife machine for cancer therapy and signed an agreement for operational autonomy of its radiation oncology section. The Sindh Integrated Emergency Health Services expanded its ambulance services and launched a hypertension project, with plans to add more emergency response vehicles and complete district headquarters hospitals.

Sindh Emergency Rescue Service 1122 refurbished emergency rooms in various district hospitals and established satellite stations on major highways for improved rescue coverage.

The ChildLife Foundation has transformed paediatric emergency care in Sindh, establishing numerous emergency and telemedicine centers and significantly reducing infant mortality rates. “We have transformed paediatric emergency care in Sindh by establishing nine international-standard emergency centers and 106 telemedicine centers, significantly reducing infant mortality rates in Sindh to 2.9pc, compared to 5.4pc nationwide.

Quoting the Global health reports said that that Sindh’s public paediatric emergency facilities now match or surpass private hospitals in quality, with Sheikh Zayed Children’s Hospital Larkana and Civil Hospital Karachi achieving a 1.2 per cent mortality rate, better than the 1.4 pc at Aga Khan Hospital and far below the 6.3pc average in 19 similar countries.

