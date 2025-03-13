UK deputy HC, Sharjeel discuss Sindh govt’s economic plans

KARACHI: The British Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi, Lance Domm, met with Sindh’s Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon.

During the meeting, they had a detailed discussion on the Sindh government’s economic plans, the country’s political situation, and other important matters. They also exchanged views on ongoing development projects in Sindh, proposed public welfare initiatives, and enhancing cooperation with the United Kingdom.

Speaking to British Deputy High Commissioner Lance Domm, Sindh’s Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that large-scale work is being carried out in the sectors of health, housing, education, energy and transport in the province.

He stated that the Sindh government is continuously taking steps to provide better facilities to the public. For the first time in Pakistan, the Sindh government has introduced electric vehicles (EV) buses to offer citizens modern and environmentally friendly transport facilities. These EV buses are not only eco-friendly but also provide a modern travel experience to commuters.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon further mentioned that a project for electric bikes for women has also been approved. Working women and female students will be provided free EV bikes.

He urged British investors, through the Deputy High Commissioner, to invest in Sindh, emphasizing that there are numerous investment opportunities in various sectors in the province. He expressed the desire for British investors to explore these opportunities.

The minister highlighted the remarkable progress in the healthcare sector, mentioning that modern medical facilities like NICVD and CyberKnife are providing world-class healthcare services.

He also informed British Deputy High Commissioner Zoe Ware about the world’s largest housing project for flood victims, stating that 2.1 million houses are being constructed to provide safe housing for those affected by natural disasters and to help them rebuild their lives.

British Deputy High Commissioner Lance Domm appreciated the efforts and development projects of the Sindh government, acknowledging that the initiatives for public welfare in the province are commendable. He assured that partnerships in various sectors will be further strengthened in the future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025