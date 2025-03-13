AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
Opinion Print 2025-03-13

‘Attack on Jaffar Express: Naqvi must become part of solution’

Published 13 Mar, 2025 05:28am

This is apropos a letter to the Editor carried by the newspaper yesterday. But first things first, minister of state for interior Talal Chaudhry has said the “terrorists are in constant contact with their facilitators in Afghanistan”.

The government of Pakistan, in my view, must demand the Afghan government explain its position in this regard immediately. In case the rulers in Kabul refuse to cooperate with the Pakistani authorities, they must be forced to do the needful.

No doubt, the incident has sent shivers down everybody’s spine. According to latest media reports, security forces have rescued at least 190 passengers and killed 30 militants as a rescue operation continued into its second day yesterday after terrorists hijacked the Jaffar Express train near Balochistan’s Bolan district.

Quoting security sources, some media reports have said that militants have positioned suicide bombers very close to some innocent hostages.

The suicide bombers are wearing explosive vests. A large number of people appear to have been killed and injured from both sides—security personnel and militants—so far, and we do not know how many more will die by the time this train hijack crisis is ultimately fully overcome.

Although hamstrung by the remoteness of the area, security forces have launched a massive operation in the Dhadar area of Bolan Pass to rescue the hostages.

Needless to say, our soldiers are more than brave. It is, however, absolutely clear that such rescue operations require a great deal of patience, precision, perseverance, fortitude and skills. Needless to say, the cost of search and rescue operations is always significant.

Nasir Husain Shah (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

