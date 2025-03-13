The work of the world will be very different by 2030 from what we know today. Several key trends—everything from digital transformation to climate change—are expected to reshape industries, create new jobs, and make others obsolete.

This seems a bit scary but also a bit exciting as it is an opportunity for those who can adapt and grow. What does the future hold? Let’s explore this.

By the year 2030, one of the most impactful things happening will be the budding digital access. About 60% of companies think this will revolutionize their businesses.

As technology becomes more accessible, it becomes something much more. It becomes an opportunity for innovation and connectivity to happen. But it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. Increased digital access and connectivity to our increasingly digital lives is going to amplify the digital divide.

This transformation is expected to be driven by advancements in AI, robotics, and energy technologies. As per World Economic Forum, employers see AI and information processing as the transformational technologies—86% of employers said so. Assess the implications of employers’ seeing robotics and automation (58%) and energy innovations (41%) as roles they expect to play significant parts in the transformation.

Although these advancements will bring high-demand jobs such as AI specialists, cybersecurity experts, and data analysts into the workforce, they will also eliminate jobs like postal clerks and bank tellers. The key takeaway? Embrace technology, or else be consigned to obsolescence.

Another key trend likely to influence the future of work is the surging cost of living. While global inflation is projected to decrease, 50% of employers expect the rising cost of living to significantly impact their businesses by 2030.

This trend is creating a demand for skills like creative thinking, resilience, and flexibility. Workers will need to adapt to economic pressure by finding innovative ways to manage not just their finances but their careers too. At the same time, slower economic growth is expected to displace 1.6 million jobs worldwide and add to the number of the newly challenged.

In this setting, remaining flexible and constantly improving skills will be essential. It will be up to employees to think creatively if they want to succeed, and that may involve not only learning something new but also taking on projects that could be considered “hustles” on the side.

Workforce developments tied to climate change are happening now. The impact of climate change mitigation won’t wait for the next generation of workers to arrive in the workplace. At present, 47% of businesses say the potential for change is “transformative” and estimate that their work will be affected “a lot.” Another 41% of businesses see climate adaptation as a significant workforce development issue.

Displacing the current power infrastructure with one based largely on renewable, carbon-free sources is creating a whole new set of jobs. Those range from renewable energy engineers to electric vehicle specialists; even environmental stewardship is among the 10 fastest-growing skills.

The global workforce is being transformed by two major demographic developments. The first is an increase in the number of older persons. This is most apparent in wealthier nations, where the proportions of younger persons and births have fallen. These nations must now find many more professional caregivers—healthcare roles like nursing, for example, not to mention personal care aides—to look after the burgeoning numbers of elderly who cannot care for themselves.

The second development is an exploding number of working-age persons in the much poorer nations. These are huge populations, and they too are demanding many more professionals—especially at the levels of pre- and basic education and beyond that in the much-needed area of higher education.

These changes underscore the critical need for the kinds of skills associated with talent management, teaching, and mentoring. Whether we’re caring for an increasingly elderly population or educating a young one, we need more professionals who are good at—and enjoy—the kinds of activities that lead to positive demographic changes.

Almost one-third of enterprises worldwide—34%—will be transformed by geoeconomic fragmentation and geopolitical tensions by 2030. Their transformation will happen in parallel with a surge of trade restrictions, subsidies, and national industrial policies that are already shaping business operations and pushing enterprises to offshore or to reshore their activities.

This trend is pushing demand toward security-related positions, and we are seeing roles open up that require what we refer to as “security competencies.” The business landscape is more uncertain than ever, and companies are turning toward security professionals to make sure they have the right plans in place and to lead them through these challenging times.

In 2030, 22% of the current jobs will be transformed; 170 million new jobs will be created, and 92 million will be displaced. This transformation represents a net gain of 78 million jobs. Still, the transition won’t be easy.

The roles that are growing the fastest are the farm workers, delivery drivers, and the care economy jobs—like nurses and personal care aides. On the other hand, clerical and secretarial roles—like cashiers or data entry clerks—are likely to go the way of the dinosaurs.

For professionals in diminishing jobs, it’s time to start thinking about learning new skills or moving to a different kind of work. One such field that is growing is engineering in renewable energy. This offers ample opportunities for those who are ready to make the leap.

By the year 2030, an average of 39% of workers’ current skill sets will become outdated. Although this is better than 2020, when a striking 57% of skills were deemed “at risk,” it still emphasizes the absolute necessity of continuous learning in today’s world.

The most in-demand skill remains analytical thinking, closely followed by resilience, flexibility, and leadership. The fastest-growing skills are related to AI and big data, while manual dexterity and endurance are on the way down.

To remain pertinent, individuals must focus on acquiring new skills and retraining. As per Future of jobs report by WEF, Companies are also taking action, with 85 percent saying they intend to pay more attention to developing the training part of their business. Yet, 11% of workers are in danger of being left behind, emphasizing the need for better career planning.

By 2030, 59 of 100 workers will need training. According to various studies employers plan to up-skill 29 of them, redeploy 19, and leave 11 without the necessary support. Skill gaps are the biggest barrier to business transformation, with 63% of employers identifying them as a major challenge. This is a screenshot of global businesses, in Pakistan are we alive to this situation at corporate and government level, remains a big question mark.

As a nation we need to solve this problem, by spending money on training and programme investments and bring in new work force with the skill sets we need for the future. This has to be done at all levels, individual, corporate and government, we can’t sit back and let the responsibility shift to someone else in the value chain.

Future of work is both thrilling and troubling. Digital access, climate change, and demographic changes are causing a stir in many industries. But those industries are also being affected by our skills gaps and rising tensions with other countries. The way to success is all too clear: we must adapt, keep learning, and face change with open arms.

We can navigate these challenges and take hold of the opportunities they offer us by being informed and proactive. The future is coming. Let’s get ready for it.

