Markets Print 2025-03-13

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 13 Mar, 2025 05:28am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 165,046 tonnes of cargo comprising 102,917 tonnes of import cargo and 62,129 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 125,262 comprised of 61,550 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6,443 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 10,640 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 46,629 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 27,495 comprised of 15,157 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 791 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,747 tonnes of Rice Phosphate & 9,800 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, Kmtc Colombo, Xin Chang Shu, Marigold, Kai Xuan 11, Bonito & Montevideo I berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around 04 ships namely, Sm Mahi, Rio Grandi Express, Cma Cgm Titus & Yuan Xuian Fa Zhan sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, SM Mahi, MSC Positano, Gramba and Alinya are expected to sail on Wednesday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 147,670 tonnes, comprising 98,846 tonnes imports cargo and 48,824 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,715 Containers (1,943 TEUs Imports &2,772 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 9 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Dublin Eagle, Oasis and Maersk Capetown & three more ships, CMA CGM La Scala, Bristol Trader and Amir Gas scheduled to load/offload Rice/Cement, Soya Bean oil, Container, Chemicals and LPG are expected to take berths at , MW-2, MW-1, QICT, EVTL and SSGC are respectively on Wednesday 12th March, while three more container ships, SSL Brahmaputra, ONE Recommendation and Teno are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday March 13th, 2025.

