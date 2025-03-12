Council of Europe wants rights central to Ukraine peace talks

STRASBOURG: The Council of Europe on Wednesday published a 10-point roadmap for a “lasting and effective peace” in Ukraine, calling for human rights to be central to talks to end the fighting.

The Strasbourg-based Council, which monitors human rights and democracy on the continent, said rights had been “sidelined” in the recent geopolitical shifts and retreat from multilateralism.

“Ignoring human rights today means undermining peace tomorrow,” said Human Rights Commissioner Michael O’Flaherty.

Ukraine, battered by more three years of war after Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, has said it would accept a 30-day truce after talks in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

“If the suffering of people and their quest for justice is ignored any agreement is likely to prove fragile,” O’Flaherty added in a statement.

The proposed roadmap for a future settlement in Ukraine includes redress for victims and prosecution of war crimes perpetrators.

On accountability, he said a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine should be set up to bring those who committed war crimes and gross rights violations to justice.

“All victims of Russia’s aggression must obtain redress,” he added, also calling for the release of prisoners of war and civilians, and the repatriation of Ukrainian children taken to Russia.

On territories in Ukraine occupied by Russia, the senior official called for international human rights monitoring bodies to have access.

Fundamental rights must also be central to the return of displaced persons and refugees, he added.

The 46-member Council of Europe, which excluded Russia after the 2022 invasion, is working towards setting up a compensation claims commission.

A Register of Damages for Ukraine opened in The Hague in April last year, and allows claims from Ukrainians who have lost close relatives during Russia’s invasion to seek compensation.