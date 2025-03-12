AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
HUBC 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.21%)
HUMNL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 56.42 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.53%)
OGDC 217.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.72%)
PACE 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
PIBTL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
POWER 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 184.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.31%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.79%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SSGC 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.85%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
TRG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,827 Decreased By -270.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 114,085 Decreased By -93.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,258 Decreased By -52.2 (-0.15%)
Mar 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Council of Europe wants rights central to Ukraine peace talks

AFP Published 12 Mar, 2025 10:41pm

STRASBOURG: The Council of Europe on Wednesday published a 10-point roadmap for a “lasting and effective peace” in Ukraine, calling for human rights to be central to talks to end the fighting.

The Strasbourg-based Council, which monitors human rights and democracy on the continent, said rights had been “sidelined” in the recent geopolitical shifts and retreat from multilateralism.

“Ignoring human rights today means undermining peace tomorrow,” said Human Rights Commissioner Michael O’Flaherty.

Ukraine, battered by more three years of war after Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, has said it would accept a 30-day truce after talks in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

“If the suffering of people and their quest for justice is ignored any agreement is likely to prove fragile,” O’Flaherty added in a statement.

Zelenskyy, ahead of US talks, says Ukraine wants peace

The proposed roadmap for a future settlement in Ukraine includes redress for victims and prosecution of war crimes perpetrators.

On accountability, he said a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine should be set up to bring those who committed war crimes and gross rights violations to justice.

“All victims of Russia’s aggression must obtain redress,” he added, also calling for the release of prisoners of war and civilians, and the repatriation of Ukrainian children taken to Russia.

On territories in Ukraine occupied by Russia, the senior official called for international human rights monitoring bodies to have access.

Fundamental rights must also be central to the return of displaced persons and refugees, he added.

The 46-member Council of Europe, which excluded Russia after the 2022 invasion, is working towards setting up a compensation claims commission.

A Register of Damages for Ukraine opened in The Hague in April last year, and allows claims from Ukrainians who have lost close relatives during Russia’s invasion to seek compensation.

Ukraine peace talks Council of Europe Michael O’Flaherty

Comments

200 characters

Council of Europe wants rights central to Ukraine peace talks

Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s banking outlook to positive

KSE-100 closes marginally lower after mixed trading

‘Horrific act’: US condemns train attack in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Symmetry Group plans IPO for AI subsidiary, eyes to raise Rs2bn

Govt launches project to equip all post offices with ICT infrastructure

Google Wallet now available in Pakistan

OGDCL revives oil production at Rajian-11

Oil up on weak dollar, tariff concerns cap gains

EU to impose counter tariffs on over $28 billion of US goods

Read more stories