‘Pokemon Go’ maker Niantic to sell game division to Saudi-owned Scopely for $3.5 billion

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2025 07:33pm
John Hanke, creator of Pokemon Go and Chief Executive Officer of Niantic gestures during his keynote speech at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 28, 2017. Photo: Reuters
John Hanke, creator of Pokemon Go and Chief Executive Officer of Niantic gestures during his keynote speech at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 28, 2017. Photo: Reuters

Niantic Labs said it would sell its video-game division to Saudi Arabia-owned Scopely for $3.5 billion, as the U.S. augmented reality firm shifts focus to geospatial technology after failing to recreate the success of its 2016 smash hit “Pokemon Go.”

The deal, announced on Wednesday, also advances Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to become the “ultimate global hub” for gaming. The kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, via Savvy Games, bought Scopely for $4.9 billion in 2023 as part of a broader push by the country to diversify beyond fossil fuels.

Niantic said it would distribute an extra $350 million to its equity holders under the deal. It will also spin off its geospatial AI business into a new firm called Niantic Spatial, which will be led by Niantic founder and CEO John Hanke.

Niantic Spatial will be funded with $250 million of capital - $200 million from Niantic’s balance sheet and $50 million from Scopely. All of Niantic’s original investors will also continue to be shareholders of Niantic Spatial.

The move follows several tough years for Niantic. After “Pokemon Go” became one of the successful mobile games, the company struggled to replicate its success and had to lay off employees in 2022 and 2023. It also axed the “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite” vide-game in 2022.

For Saudi, already a growing hub for gaming and home to the Esports World Cup, the deal builds on a plan to invest nearly $38 billion in initiatives related to the industry through its Savvy Games Group.

Savvy Games is a major investor in global video-game companies including Nintendo, in which it has a stake of around 7.54% after a small cut in its interest last year.

