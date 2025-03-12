AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
HUBC 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.21%)
HUMNL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 56.42 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.53%)
OGDC 217.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.72%)
PACE 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
PIBTL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
POWER 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 184.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.31%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.79%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SSGC 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.85%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
TRG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,827 Decreased By -270.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 114,085 Decreased By -93.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,258 Decreased By -52.2 (-0.15%)
Mar 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Mercedes to develop smart cars for global markets with China’s Hesai lidar

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2025 07:26pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SHANGHAI: Mercedes-Benz will develop smart driving cars for global markets equipped with Hesai’s lidar sensors, a person with direct knowledge said, the first time a foreign automaker has sought to use such Chinese-made technology for models sold outside China.

It coincides with an increase in trade tensions as the U.S. intensifies efforts to restrict the adoption of Chinese components and software solutions in vehicles developed by global automakers.

At the same time German automakers, who are big contributors to their country’s ailing economy, are anxious to be as competitive as possible.

The person, who declined to be named because the matter is private, said Mercedes had deliberated for months over the decision because of legal and geopolitical risks.

It eventually chose Hesai, China’s largest lidar maker, because of its lower costs and its ability to produce at scale, the person added.

A spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz said the carmaker does not comment on speculation on new suppliers.

Shares of U.S.-listed Hesai jumped 36.6% in early trading. On Monday it also forecast 2025 net revenues of 3-3.5 billion yuan ($415-484 million).

Hesai, whose competitors include U.S.-based Luminar, announced on Monday an “exclusive multi-year” contract to supply its lidar products to a European automaker it described only as leading but did not name.

Lidar uses lasers to produce three-dimensional images of a vehicle’s surroundings to help navigation around obstacles. The sensors are a component of many self-driving systems that automakers are developing.

Mercedes-Benz prepares strategy revamp after annual earnings slump

Commercial decision

Hesai’s Chief Financial Officer Andrew Fan told Reuters on Tuesday in an interview after its quarterly earnings that it was a commercial decision by the partner. He also declined to name the company.

“I assume the automaker has to find alternatives that can be comparable to Hesai’s products on performance and price but the result is there is none,” Fan said.

European makers have used Hesai as a lidar supplier for their models sold in China, he added.

Hesai has been expanding two production lines in China to achieve an annual capacity of more than 2 million units this year to meet the rising demand, Fan said.

It is also setting up production lines overseas with a target to launch them as early as next year to serve its clients out of China concerned about tariff and logistics risks, Fan said. He declined to say where the overseas factory will be located.

Demand for lidar is increasing in the highly-competitive Chinese market as automakers increasingly offer smart features on affordable models.

On Monday, Leapmotor started sales of its B10 SUV with an advanced smart driving feature from $17,950.

The car is equipped with Hesai’s ATX lidar, which cost around $200 each, less expensive than safety belts and airbags, Fan said.

China Mercedes Benz Mercedes Automakers smart cars

Comments

200 characters

Mercedes to develop smart cars for global markets with China’s Hesai lidar

Jaffar Express attack: 30 terrorists killed, 190 passengers rescued as operation continues for 2nd day

KSE-100 closes marginally lower after mixed trading

‘Horrific act’: US condemns train attack in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Symmetry Group plans IPO for AI subsidiary, eyes to raise Rs2bn

Govt launches project to equip all post offices with ICT infrastructure

Google Wallet now available in Pakistan

OGDCL revives oil production at Rajian-11

Oil up on weak dollar, tariff concerns cap gains

EU to impose counter tariffs on over $28 billion of US goods

Read more stories