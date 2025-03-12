AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
Pakistan

Pakistan condemns India’s ban on Kashmiri political groups

BR Web Desk Published 12 Mar, 2025 04:58pm

Pakistan on Wednesday strongly denounced the Indian government’s decision to declare the Awami Action Committee and Jammu and Kashmir Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen as “unlawful associations” for five years, the Foreign Office said.

The move brings the total number of banned Kashmiri political parties and organizations to 16, further intensifying concerns over India’s heavy-handed approach in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Pakistan rejects Indian FM’s claims on Azad Jammu and Kashmir

In a statement issued by the FO, Pakistan criticized the decision as a blatant attempt to suppress political dissent and stifle the voices of Kashmiri leaders.

The Awami Action Committee is led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a prominent political and religious figure, while the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen was founded by the late Maulana Mohammad Abbas Ansari, who headed the organization until his passing in 2022.

“The banning of different political parties and organizations is yet another manifestation of the Indian authorities’ iron-fisted approach in IIOJK,” the statement read.

“It reflects a desire to suppress political activities and stifle dissent, showing sheer disregard for democratic norms and international human rights law.”

Pakistan urged the Indian government to reverse its decision, lift restrictions on Kashmiri political parties, and release all political prisoners.

The statement also called on India to “faithfully implement the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir,” emphasizing the need for a peaceful resolution to the long-standing dispute.

