Pakistan rejects Indian FM’s claims on Azad Jammu and Kashmir

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Mar 6
|
279.87
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Mar 6
|
279.67
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Mar 6
|
148.89
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Mar 6
|
0.89
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Mar 6
|
1.29
|
Euro to USD / Mar 6
|
1.08
|
UK LIBOR % / Mar 5
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Mar 5
|
5,842.63
|
Nasdaq / Mar 5
|
18,552.73
|
Dow Jones / Mar 5
|
43,006.59
|
India Sensex / Mar 6
|
73,774.27
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Mar 6
|
37,722.03
|
Hang Seng / Mar 6
|
24,273.96
|
FTSE 100 / Mar 6
|
8,697.40
|
Germany DAX 30 / Mar 6
|
23,357.43
|
France CAC40 / Mar 6
|
8,205.39
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Mar 5
|
17,785
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Mar 5
|
263,203
|
Petrol/Litre / Mar 6
|
255.63
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Mar 6
|
66.55
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Mar 6
|
2,921.40
|
Diesel/Litre / Mar 6
|
258.64
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Mar 6
|
64.47
|Stock
|Price
|
Organic Meat (R) / Mar 6
The Organic Meat Company Limited (R)(TOMCLR)
|
3.93
▲ 1 (34.13%)
|
F.Credit & Inv / Mar 6
First Credit and Investment Bank Limited(FCIBL)
|
8.28
▲ 0.93 (12.65%)
|
J.K.Spinning / Mar 6
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited(JKSM)
|
75.20
▲ 6.84 (10.01%)
|
Power Cem(Pref) / Mar 6
Power Cement (Pref)(POWERPS)
|
14.44
▲ 1.31 (9.98%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Mar 6
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
11.48
▲ 1.04 (9.96%)
|
Khairpur Sug. / Mar 6
Khairpur Sugar Mills Limited(KPUS)
|
129.98
▲ 11.76 (9.95%)
|
LSE Financial Serv. / Mar 6
LSE Financial Services Limited(LSEFSL)
|
18
▲ 1.6 (9.76%)
|
Imperial Limited / Mar 6
Imperial Limited(IML)
|
18.10
▲ 1.6 (9.7%)
|
Int. Knit. / Mar 6
International Knitwear Limited(INKL)
|
19.89
▲ 1.74 (9.59%)
|
Ideal Sp. / Mar 6
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited(IDSM)
|
15
▲ 1.29 (9.41%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Sindh Abadgar / Mar 6
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited(SASML)
|
50.20
▼ -5.56 (-9.97%)
|
Sakrand Sugar / Mar 6
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited(SKRS)
|
12.37
▼ -1.37 (-9.97%)
|
Apna Microfin. / Mar 6
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited(AMBL)
|
10.22
▼ -1.13 (-9.96%)
|
Shadman Cotton / Mar 6
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited(SHCM)
|
27.01
▼ -2.69 (-9.06%)
|
First IBL Mod. / Mar 6
First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM)
|
2.78
▼ -0.27 (-8.85%)
|
Sapphire Textile / Mar 6
Sapphire Textile Mills Limited(SAPT)
|
1,180
▼ -108.4 (-8.41%)
|
Pak Gen.Ins. / Mar 6
The Pakistan General Insurance Co. Ltd.(PKGI)
|
8.75
▼ -0.78 (-8.18%)
|
Gillette Pak / Mar 6
Gillette Pakistan Limited(GLPL)
|
148
▼ -13.13 (-8.15%)
|
Blessed Tex. / Mar 6
Blessed Textiles Limited(BTL)
|
281
▼ -24 (-7.87%)
|
Grays Leasing / Mar 6
Grays Leasing Limited(GRYL)
|
4.52
▼ -0.37 (-7.57%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Mar 6
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
53,572,239
▲ 0.46
|
Fauji Cement / Mar 6
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
28,002,533
▲ 2.04
|
WorldCall Telecom / Mar 6
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
23,567,256
▲ 0.02
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Mar 6
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
19,317,399
▲ 1.56
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Mar 6
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
17,968,303
▲ 10.69
|
Pak Petroleum / Mar 6
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
16,507,306
▲ 12.54
|
Sui South Gas / Mar 6
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
13,598,406
▲ 1.3
|
B.O.Punjab / Mar 6
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
13,464,928
▲ 0.3
|
Sui North Gas / Mar 6
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGP)
|
11,312,267
▲ 7.8
|
Power Cement / Mar 6
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
10,979,264
▲ 0.18
