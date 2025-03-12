Four killed in Russian strike on grain vessel in Odesa port, Ukraine says

A Russian missile attack on Tuesday damaged a grain vessel in the Black Sea port of Odesa, killing four people, Ukrainian authorities said.

A ballistic missile struck the MJ Pinar bulk carrier that was loading wheat for Algeria, killing four Syrian nationals and injuring one other Syrian and a Ukrainian, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram.

“Russia is attacking Ukraine’s infrastructure, including ports, which are involved in ensuring the world’s food security,” Kuleba said.

Global grain merchant Louis Dreyfus Company said in an emailed statement that the vessel had been loading at its Brooklyn-Kiev terminal at Odesa port, with terminal infrastructure also damaged.

LDC said its terminal employees were safe, with the dead among the crew of the chartered vessel.

Kuleba said another vessel was also damaged, without giving further details.

Ukraine, like Russia, is a major grain exporter. It has managed to re-establish large-scale maritime exports during the war, despite Russian strikes on ports.

Chicago wheat futures, a global price benchmark, were little changed on Wednesday.

Ukraine also reported other Russian strikes overnight as fighting continues in the three-year-old war in parallel to U.S. efforts to negotiate a ceasefire.