Govt launches project to equip all post offices with ICT infrastructure

The National Assembly (NA) was informed on Wednesday that the government has started a project to provide Information and Communication Technology’s (ICT) infrastructure in all post offices across the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

Parliamentary Secretary for Communications, Gul Asghar Khan told the House during Question Hour that this project will bridge the digital divide, deliver enhanced public service accessibility and ensure long term societal benefits.

Earlier, the government decided to change the framework of Pakistan Post and establish a world-class Courier Company, which can compete with the private sector and contribute to the improvement and survival of this institution by applying professional skills.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhary moved a motion in the house today, expressing gratitude to the President for his address to both houses of the parliament.

Commencing discussion on the motion, Leader of Opposition Omar Ayub Khan strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Jaffar Express in Balochistan.

The House will now meet tomorrow at 11:30 in the morning.