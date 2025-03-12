Google Wallet now available in Pakistan

In a major development on the digital payment front, Google Wallet is now available in Pakistan, allowing users to make online, in-app, and contactless payments via mobile devices.

The app provides people safer, simpler, and more helpful payment experience and supports digital items such as loyalty cards and boarding passes, read a statement.

Google Wallet is a digital wallet app developed by Google that allows users to store and manage their payment cards, loyalty cards, transit passes, and other digital items securely on their smartphones. It enables contactless payments using NFC (Near Field Communication) technology.

“Pakistan’s digital payments landscape is evolving rapidly, and with more people embracing digital transactions, Google Wallet provides a secure, seamless, and efficient way to make payments, shop, and travel,” said Farhan Qureshi, Country Director for Google Pakistan.

“It will enable Pakistanis to tap-and-pay in stores, check out seamlessly online, and easily access their boarding passes when they travel.

Google Pakistan empowers women through digital skills initiatives

“More importantly, this launch will go a long way in supporting financial inclusion in Pakistan and unlock economic opportunities for all,” he added.

Google said that cardholders of Bank AlFalah, Bank of Punjab, Faysal Bank Noor, HBL, Jazzcash, Meezan Bank and UBL will be able to add their cards to Google Wallet and pay with their Android phones or Wear OS devices wherever contactless payments are accepted.

The development comes as Pakistan’s digital payment infrastructure records significant growth.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Quarterly Payment Systems Review (PSR) for Q1 FY25, digital channels now account for an impressive 87% of retail payments by volume, signalling a significant shift in consumer behaviour and growing confidence in digital transactions.

Covering the period from July to September 2024, the report mentioned robust growth in digital payment adoption, infrastructure development, and a gradual shift away from cash and paper-based instruments.