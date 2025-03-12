AIRLINK 174.60 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.44%)
BOP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 26.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 131.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.3%)
HUMNL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 56.46 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.6%)
OGDC 216.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-0.9%)
PACE 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PAEL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.53%)
PIAHCLA 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.28%)
PIBTL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
POWER 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
PPL 183.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-1.66%)
PRL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.94%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 93.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.65%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SSGC 36.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.65%)
SYM 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.79%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
TRG 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,827 Decreased By -270.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 114,085 Decreased By -93.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,258 Decreased By -52.2 (-0.15%)
Mar 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Google Wallet now available in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 12 Mar, 2025 02:22pm

In a major development on the digital payment front, Google Wallet is now available in Pakistan, allowing users to make online, in-app, and contactless payments via mobile devices.

The app provides people safer, simpler, and more helpful payment experience and supports digital items such as loyalty cards and boarding passes, read a statement.

Google Wallet is a digital wallet app developed by Google that allows users to store and manage their payment cards, loyalty cards, transit passes, and other digital items securely on their smartphones. It enables contactless payments using NFC (Near Field Communication) technology.

“Pakistan’s digital payments landscape is evolving rapidly, and with more people embracing digital transactions, Google Wallet provides a secure, seamless, and efficient way to make payments, shop, and travel,” said Farhan Qureshi, Country Director for Google Pakistan.

“It will enable Pakistanis to tap-and-pay in stores, check out seamlessly online, and easily access their boarding passes when they travel.

Google Pakistan empowers women through digital skills initiatives

“More importantly, this launch will go a long way in supporting financial inclusion in Pakistan and unlock economic opportunities for all,” he added.

Google said that cardholders of Bank AlFalah, Bank of Punjab, Faysal Bank Noor, HBL, Jazzcash, Meezan Bank and UBL will be able to add their cards to Google Wallet and pay with their Android phones or Wear OS devices wherever contactless payments are accepted.

The development comes as Pakistan’s digital payment infrastructure records significant growth.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Quarterly Payment Systems Review (PSR) for Q1 FY25, digital channels now account for an impressive 87% of retail payments by volume, signalling a significant shift in consumer behaviour and growing confidence in digital transactions.

Covering the period from July to September 2024, the report mentioned robust growth in digital payment adoption, infrastructure development, and a gradual shift away from cash and paper-based instruments.

digital payment Google Digital Pakistan Google Pakistan Google Wallet

Comments

200 characters

Google Wallet now available in Pakistan

Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 passengers rescued as operation enters 2nd day

PSX open higher, KSE-100 gains over 200 points

Intra-day update: rupee improves against US dollar

Symmetry Group plans IPO for AI subsidiary, eyes to raise Rs2bn

OGDCL revives oil production at Rajian-11

Oil up on weak dollar but tariff concerns cap gains

EU to impose counter tariffs on over $28 billion of US goods

Planned Roosevelt Hotel sell-off: Finally, CCoP forces itself to speed up process

IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility: Dar reviews progress

Read more stories