AIRLINK 174.60 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.44%)
BOP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 26.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 131.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.3%)
HUMNL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 56.46 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.6%)
OGDC 216.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-0.9%)
PACE 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PAEL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.53%)
PIAHCLA 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.28%)
PIBTL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
POWER 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
PPL 183.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-1.66%)
PRL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.94%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 93.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.65%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SSGC 36.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.65%)
SYM 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.79%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
TRG 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,827 Decreased By -270.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 114,085 Decreased By -93.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,258 Decreased By -52.2 (-0.15%)
Mar 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares jump on Ukraine ceasefire hopes; Zealand Pharma soars

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2025 01:28pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

European shares jumped on Wednesday after Ukraine accepted the US’ proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Russia, while Zealand Pharma gained after a collaboration deal with Roche.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.6%, as of 0815 GMT.

The benchmark index lost 1.7% in the previous session after US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum products.

A majority of sectors on the index clocked gains in early trading, led by 1.1% jump in the index of European banks.

Zealand Pharma jumped 34% after Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche acquired rights to an obesity therapy by the Danish biotech firm in a collaboration deal worth up to $5.3 billion. Shares of Roche were up 4%.

European shares flat after previous session’s selloff

Europe’s retail-focused index was an outlier and fell 2.8%.

Puma tumbled 22% to an eight-year low after the German sportswear group gave a disappointing outlook for first-quarter sales.

Porsche fell 4.5% after the luxury carmaker said its extensive restructuring, as well as trade tensions and intensifying competition in China, will weigh on 2025 earnings.

Meanwhile, all eyes were on a key US inflation data later in the day, where any higher-than-expected reading might fuel concerns of stagflation in the world’s largest economy.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares jump on Ukraine ceasefire hopes; Zealand Pharma soars

Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 passengers rescued as operation enters 2nd day

PSX open higher, KSE-100 gains over 200 points

Intra-day update: rupee improves against US dollar

Symmetry Group plans IPO for AI subsidiary, eyes to raise Rs2bn

Google Wallet now available in Pakistan

OGDCL revives oil production at Rajian-11

Oil up on weak dollar but tariff concerns cap gains

EU to impose counter tariffs on over $28 billion of US goods

Planned Roosevelt Hotel sell-off: Finally, CCoP forces itself to speed up process

IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility: Dar reviews progress

Read more stories