European shares jump on Ukraine ceasefire hopes; Zealand Pharma soars

European shares jumped on Wednesday after Ukraine accepted the US’ proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Russia, while Zealand Pharma gained after a collaboration deal with Roche.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.6%, as of 0815 GMT.

The benchmark index lost 1.7% in the previous session after US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum products.

A majority of sectors on the index clocked gains in early trading, led by 1.1% jump in the index of European banks.

Zealand Pharma jumped 34% after Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche acquired rights to an obesity therapy by the Danish biotech firm in a collaboration deal worth up to $5.3 billion. Shares of Roche were up 4%.

European shares flat after previous session’s selloff

Europe’s retail-focused index was an outlier and fell 2.8%.

Puma tumbled 22% to an eight-year low after the German sportswear group gave a disappointing outlook for first-quarter sales.

Porsche fell 4.5% after the luxury carmaker said its extensive restructuring, as well as trade tensions and intensifying competition in China, will weigh on 2025 earnings.

Meanwhile, all eyes were on a key US inflation data later in the day, where any higher-than-expected reading might fuel concerns of stagflation in the world’s largest economy.