European shares flat after previous session’s selloff

European shares were largely unchanged on Tuesday, as investors took a pause following the previous session’s global tech rout on concerns that the looming trade war could dent U.S. economic growth and lead to a recession.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.07% as of 0814 GMT. The benchmark had dropped to its lowest in nearly a month on Monday, while Wall Street’s tech-heavy Nasdaq sank 4% to a near six-month low.

led the sectoral losses, down 1.6%, while heavyweight healthcare also lost 1.2%.

Banks, which have lately benefitted from higher spending prospects in Germany, lost 0.9%.

Germany’s Greens vowed to block military and infrastructure spending plans Friedrich Merz, likely the country’s next chancellor, unless the measures include genuine support for climate policies and the economy.

The Greens, however, did forward rival proposals on Monday in a bid for compromise.

European stocks fall in global tech rout

Volkswagen rose 3.2%.

The Europe’s top automaker said it expects, at best, a slight increase in its 2025 operating profit margin.

Automobiles and components index rose 0.9%.

Redcare Pharmacy (RDC.DE), opens new tab rose 12.3% after the company reported full-year results and provided the outlook for 2025.