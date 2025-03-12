Russia’s Lavrov on Ukraine deal: Moscow will not make decisions that jeopardise lives

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview published on Wednesday, speaking in the context of a possible Ukraine peace deal, that Moscow will avoid compromises that would jeopardise people’s lives, Russian agencies reported.

He reiterated Russia’s stance that it will under no conditions accept the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine, should there be a permanent peace settlement.

Russia calls US actions in Asia ‘destructive’ at ASEAN summit

Lavrov made the remarks on Tuesday but the interview was published on Wednesday. Reuters