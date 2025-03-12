AIRLINK 174.60 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.44%)
BOP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 26.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 131.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.3%)
HUMNL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 56.46 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.6%)
OGDC 216.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-0.9%)
PACE 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PAEL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.53%)
PIAHCLA 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.28%)
PIBTL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
POWER 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
PPL 183.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-1.66%)
PRL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.94%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 93.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.65%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SSGC 36.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.65%)
SYM 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.79%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
TRG 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,827 Decreased By -270.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 114,085 Decreased By -93.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,258 Decreased By -52.2 (-0.15%)
Russia’s Lavrov on Ukraine deal: Moscow will not make decisions that jeopardise lives

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2025 12:50pm

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview published on Wednesday, speaking in the context of a possible Ukraine peace deal, that Moscow will avoid compromises that would jeopardise people’s lives, Russian agencies reported.

He reiterated Russia’s stance that it will under no conditions accept the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine, should there be a permanent peace settlement.

Russia calls US actions in Asia ‘destructive’ at ASEAN summit

Lavrov made the remarks on Tuesday but the interview was published on Wednesday. Reuters

