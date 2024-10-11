AGL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.74%)
AIRLINK 131.31 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.94%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.35%)
DCL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.9%)
DFML 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-3.91%)
DGKC 79.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
FCCL 28.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
FFBL 54.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.56%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 101.46 Decreased By ▼ -11.19 (-9.93%)
HUMNL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.82%)
KOSM 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-13.01%)
MLCF 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.11%)
NBP 64.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.61%)
OGDC 171.85 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.4%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 132.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.56%)
PRL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
PTC 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.34%)
SEARL 57.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.21%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
TOMCL 34.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.09%)
TPLP 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.96%)
TREET 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.82%)
TRG 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.17%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.96%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 8,992 Decreased By -92.3 (-1.02%)
BR30 26,997 Decreased By -633.5 (-2.29%)
KSE100 85,020 Decreased By -432.8 (-0.51%)
KSE30 27,011 Decreased By -137.9 (-0.51%)
Oct 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia calls US actions in Asia ‘destructive’ at ASEAN summit

AFP Published 11 Oct, 2024 12:36pm

VIENTIANE: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday called US actions in Asia “destructive”, accusing Washington of being behind a “militarisation” of Japan and attempting to turn other countries against Russia and China.

“The destructive character of US actions in this part of the world is obvious,” Lavrov told reporters at an East Asia Summit in Laos.

Asked about Japan’s proposal for a NATO-style Asian pact, Lavrov said: “Ideas about creating military blocs always carry risks of confrontation that could escalate”.

Russia calls for West to lift sanctions on Afghanistan

“As far as Japan is concerned, we are seriously concerned about its militarisation… The Japanese are obviously being pushed to such a course by the United States,” he said.

Lavrov also said the US, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia had attempted to make the summit’s final statement “deeply politicised” and it therefore “could not be adopted”.

He said Western countries wanted to exploit their ties with ASEAN “above all against the interests of Russia and China”.

south korea Japan US Russia NATO Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Comments

200 characters

Russia calls US actions in Asia ‘destructive’ at ASEAN summit

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

At least 20 killed in attack on miners in southwestern Pakistan, police say

Awais praises army chief’s supportive role

Govt ends deals with five private IPPs

Accelerated expiry: Hubco initiates negotiated settlement pact

Israeli strikes kill 22 in Beirut as Hezoballah leader evades assassination

Non-filers, CFOs of wealthy units: Pay taxes, avoid input adjustment misuse, says Aurangzeb

Oil retreats, but heads for weekly climb on potential Mideast supply disruption

Saudi team meets army chief

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign MoUs worth $2.2bn

Read more stories