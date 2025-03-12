AIRLINK 175.99 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.24%)
BOP 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 44.01 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.1%)
FFL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
HUBC 131.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.14%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.70 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.03%)
OGDC 216.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-0.97%)
PACE 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
PIAHCLA 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
PPL 185.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.76%)
PRL 34.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
SEARL 93.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SSGC 36.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
SYM 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.93%)
TELE 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TRG 59.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.08%)
WAVESAPP 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,104 Decreased By -43.3 (-0.36%)
BR30 36,985 Decreased By -111.9 (-0.3%)
KSE100 114,173 Decreased By -4.9 (-0%)
KSE30 35,250 Decreased By -60.1 (-0.17%)
Mar 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans face headwinds from large Brazilian supply, wheat rises

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2025 11:56am

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures were largely unchanged on Wednesday, holding near last session’s one-week low, with abundant South American supplies and uncertainty over the impact of a trade war on US agricultural sales keeping a lid on the market.

Corn was unmoved, while wheat prices edged higher.

“Soybean supplies are pretty comfortable if you look at Brazilian crop which is entering the market,” said one trader in Singapore.

“But going forward, the market will take direction from US planting.”

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was flat at $10.11-1/4 a bushel, as of 0312 GMT.

Wheat added 0.6% to $5.60-1/4 a bushel and corn was unchanged at $4.70-1/4 a bushel. Soybeans are under pressure from hefty South American supplies hitting the global market.

Brazil’s soybean exports are expected to reach 15.45 million metric tons in March, up more than 4% compared with last week’s forecast, as the country continues to harvest its massive new crop, according to data from the grain exporters lobby Anec.

Soybeans near one-week low on worries

Corn prices were weighed down on Tuesday after the US government left domestic corn inventories unchanged in a monthly supply-and-demand report - despite strong export sales and trade tensions with top buyer Mexico.

The US Department of Agriculture pegged 2024-25 US corn stocks at 1.54 billion bushels and exports at 2.45 billion bushels, both unchanged from February.

Analysts had expected stocks to decline to 1.516 billion bushels due to robust demand, according to a Reuters poll.

Traders and farmers are keeping a close eye on exports amid US tariff disputes, with major buyers Mexico, Canada and China threatening sales of US agricultural goods.

Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade corn, soybean, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, and net buyers of soyoil futures, traders said.

Soybeans

Comments

200 characters

Soybeans face headwinds from large Brazilian supply, wheat rises

Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s banking outlook to positive

Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 passengers rescued as operation enters 2nd day

PSX open higher, KSE-100 gains over 200 points

Intra-day update: rupee improves against US dollar

IMF’s $1bn second tranche crucial for country: PM

Symmetry Group plans IPO for AI subsidiary, eyes to raise Rs2bn

OGDCL revives oil production at Rajian-11

IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility: Dar reviews progress

Oil up on weak dollar but tariff concerns cap gains

EU to impose counter tariffs on over $28 billion of US goods

Read more stories