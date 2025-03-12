AIRLINK 173.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.08%)
BOP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
FCCL 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FFL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
FLYNG 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.82%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.75%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 55.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.78%)
OGDC 218.82 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (1.89%)
PACE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
PAEL 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
PIBTL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
POWER 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.21%)
PPL 186.67 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (2.86%)
PRL 34.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PTC 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 37.03 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.46%)
SYM 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TRG 60.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
WAVESAPP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,148 Increased By 94.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,097 Increased By 630 (1.73%)
KSE100 114,178 Decreased By -178.7 (-0.16%)
KSE30 35,310 Decreased By -37.5 (-0.11%)
Mar 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-12

IMF’s $1bn second tranche crucial for country: PM

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 12 Mar, 2025 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said the second tranche of about $1 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is critical, asserting that the government’s hard work and support of the global lender helped Pakistan achieve macroeconomic stability.

The prime minister while chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet declared that terrorism has resurfaced in some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and the government would not rest until the menace is wiped out.

He maintained that the country’s future lies in its economic growth, which can be materialised by enhancing productivity in key areas such as agriculture, commerce, trade, finance, information technology, mining, and maritime industries.

IMF holds talks on agricultural income tax

He stressed the urgent need to accelerate the pace of development and urged the recently appointed cabinet ministers to actively participate in the country’s development.

“The induction of new members to the cabinet will improve our performance even more. Every member must play his due role in promoting the country’s development and prosperity,” he added.

He emphasised the urgent need for a total revival of the Railways, while highlighting the vast potential of the Maritime Affairs Ministry to drive economic growth.

He declared that he would conduct a performance review of all ministries every three months, instructing federal ministers and secretaries to come fully prepared and ready to present their updates at the forthcoming review meetings. He said that foreign remittances have skyrocketed to over $3.1 billion, emphasising the urgent need for boosting the country’s exports in tandem with this growth.

He also announced his plan to establish a Danish University, using the £190 million received from the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

The Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal, briefed the cabinet regarding the monitoring of essential items’ prices during Ramazan.

Sharif observed that the performance of the price control committee for the federal capital had been very effective and efficient.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the cabinet approved the directorate of religious education as an affiliated department under the Ministry of Federal Education. On the recommendation of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, it also approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Pakistan’s National Cyber Emergency Response Team and the National Computer Emergency Response Technical Team/Coordination Center of China to strengthen cooperation in the field of cybersecurity.

The objective of the MoU is to promote collaboration in research, consultation, and training related to cybersecurity.

Furthermore, under the MoU, coordination on preventing cyber-attacks, policy development, cybersecurity drills, exchange of cybersecurity intelligence, capacity building, and awareness promotion in the field of cybersecurity would be ensured.

The cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, approved an agreement between the United Nations’ International Telecom Union (ITU) and the Ministry of IT and Telecom, Government of Pakistan, for the establishment of an ITU accelerator centre.

Under the agreement, Pakistan’s National Incubation Center in Islamabad would function as an IT accelerator centre, by enhancing its capacity.

The cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, approved the appointment of Syed Jarrar Haider Kazmi as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Pakistan National Shipping Corporation. It also approved a one-year extension in the “secondment” period of Commodore (OPS) Rizwan Ali Munawwar as Commandant of the Pakistan Marine Academy, Karachi.

The cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Human Resource Development and Overseas Pakistanis, approved the appointment of Engineer Syed Mussarat Hussain as CEO of Pakistan Real Estate Investment & Management Company (Pvt) Ltd.

The meeting endorsed the decisions made during the Economic Coordination Committee meeting held on February 20, and the decisions taken in the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases meeting held on March 4.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif IMF

Comments

200 characters

IMF’s $1bn second tranche crucial for country: PM

IMF’s RSF: Dar reviews progress

Govt reaffirms commitment to SDGs

Sugar legally exported to Afghanistan first time: Aurangzeb

SBP bill: Controversy resurges

Re-export of refined sugar: PM forms IMC to examine regional models for raw sugar import

Tariff readjustment: MoF weighs impact of DFIs’ joint letter

SC grills govt on super tax

FBR tells IHC: Taxmen’s transfer to admin pool no punitive step

Gulf states: NLC launches first containerised flagship shipping service

Read more stories