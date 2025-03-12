Punjab PA passes resolution to establish its own ‘Senate’

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution with a majority vote demanding an establishment of a Senate in Punjab, similar to the federal government. This resolution was prepared by PML-N’s Amjad Ali Javed, Samiullah Khan and PPP’s Ali Haider Gillani.

According to the official statistics, Punjab’s population stands at 124 million, surpassing the populations of 171 countries worldwide. Only eleven countries globally have a larger population than Punjab.

The House recommended that the federal government should amend the Constitution to introduce a bicameral system in Punjab, establishing an upper house (modeled after the Senate) alongside the existing provincial assembly.

Government member Amjad Ali Javed proposed the resolution to introduce a bicameral system in the province. He emphasised that Punjab’s population exceeds that of many countries, and a high-level bicameral system comprising technocrats should be introduced to improve the province’s administrative affairs. He further suggested that a Senate, similar to the federal model, be established in Punjab.

Regarding the resolution, Parliamentary Secretary Khalid Mahmood Ranjha said that this is a constitutional matter and will be forwarded to the federal government for constitutional review. Government member Amjad Ali Javed, while explaining the bicameral system, mentioned that the resolution to introduce such a system in Punjab has been passed by a majority vote

Meanwhile, University of White Rock Bill 2025 introduced in the House. The bill has been referred to the committee by the Deputy Speaker.

Shoaib Siddiqui, a member of the Punjab Assembly, from Tehreek-e-Istehkam–e- Pakistan presented a resolution highlighting the difficulties faced by citizens during matches at Gaddafi Stadium. He demanded the construction of a five-star hotel at the stadium to alleviate the inconveniences experienced by spectators. Siddiqui stated that details regarding the hotel’s construction would be sought from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The parliamentary secretary announced that the resolution has been deferred until the PCB responds.

Earlier, in a strong reaction against police misconduct, the opposition leader demanded the immediate suspension of the involved officers and referred the matter to the privileges committee. He emphasized that the issue is intolerable and requires urgent action.

According to the details four police officers involved in the alleged extortion and violence against the son of a PPP member Shazia Abid have been suspended. Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Khalid Mahmood Ranjha said that further necessary actions will be taken following the suspension.

The deputy speaker also expressed serious concern over the matter and ordered the summoning of the relevant SP (Superintendent of Police) to address the issue. The opposition leader insisted that the officers be summoned before the next session and a report be presented in the assembly.

Rahila Khadim raised concerns over increasing incidents of harassment near universities, stating that such events are occurring daily. She demanded that the Inspector General of Punjab and the Capital City Police Officer be summoned to the assembly to address the issue seriously.

PML (N) MPA Samiullah Khan also called for the summoning of relevant officials to ensure a thorough investigation and appropriate action in the matter.

Sara Ahmed, a government member, presented a resolution condemning the recent terrorist attacks in Bannu. The assembly unanimously passed the resolution, denouncing all forms of terrorism. Sara Ahmed emphasized that the nation’s brave armed forces are making significant sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Opposition member Rana Shahbaz highlighted the dire conditions faced by farmers in Punjab, particularly in districts like Hafizabad, where hailstorms have caused extensive damage to wheat crops. Khurram Ijaz Chatha reported that the hailstorms have severely impacted wheat yields. He urged the government to assess the losses incurred in these districts.

Opposition leader Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar demanded that the government should declare hailstorm-affected areas as disaster zones and reschedule farmers’ loans. He warned of an impending wheat crisis, noting that cotton production on January 15 was 50% lower compared to the previous year. With wheat harvesting set to begin next month, farmers remain uncertain about their future. Bhachar cautioned that if the government, under IMF pressure, refuses to purchase wheat from farmers, a major crisis could ensue.

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar stated that potato and sugarcane farmers are now earning millions of rupees. He credited the Chief Minister’s effective policies for providing relief to farmers, including the distribution of solar panels. Sikandar also criticized the opposition, pointing out that during their tenure, even urea shortages could not be prevented.

Provincial Agriculture Minister Ashiq Kirmani addressed various agricultural matters, emphasizing that opposition representatives have been consulted in hailstorm-affected areas. He assured that compensation for the damages would be provided. Kirmani also highlighted that sugarcane prices have remained stable at 400 rupees per maund throughout the season, benefiting farmers. Kirmani disclosed that tractors and solar panels were distributed in a transparent manner among farmers. He revealed that 1.7 million farmers applied for the Kisan Card while 650,000 cards have already been issued.

