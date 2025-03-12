CCCPE body for measures to arrest cotton output slide

ISLAMABAD: Committee on Cotton Crop Production Enhancement (CCCPE) on Tuesday called for concrete measures for enhancement of declining cotton production in the country, which has witnessed a 34 percent decline in the current year compared to last year.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) Rana Tanveer Hussain, while chairing the first meeting of the CCCPE formed following the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,assured all the participants that their feedback would be incorporated into the final report.

He said that the committee’s main goal is the effective implementation of strategies to increase cotton production

A senior official of MNFS&R said that Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security Research Syed Hussain Tariq, Federal Secretary Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, along with all relevant stakeholders attended the meeting.

He said that the main focus of the meeting was on the immediate steps for increasing cotton production, as Pakistan’s cotton production decreased significantly.

The meeting involved extensive discussions, with stakeholders providing valuable insights and recommendations, he said.

Dr Yousuf Zafar, vice president of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), briefed attendees on the current status of cotton production in the country.

Several pressing issues were raised during the discussions, including the lack of high-quality seeds, improper zoning of cotton-growing areas, insufficient research on genetically modified (GMO) seeds, and challenges posed by discriminatory tax policies.

Additionally, participants stressed the importance of raising awareness about cotton cultivation and addressing undocumented production. One of the key recommendations was to promote crops that enable early sowing of cotton, with onions and mustard suggested as viable options.

The meeting concluded with a unified call for concerted efforts to revitalise Pakistan’s cotton industry and ensure its long-term sustainability.

To tackle the crisis, the 15-member committee has been tasked with devising recommendations for revitalising cotton production. They have been given a 30-day deadline to assess the situation and propose policy and administrative measures to support the sector.

Additionally, the committee will explore strategies for improving the grading and standardisation of cotton bales to meet international contamination parameters.

The committee includes representatives from the textile sector, agriculture departments, academia, and experienced cotton growers from Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan.

