National T20 Cup to start on 14th

LAHORE: The National T20 Cup 2024-25 will commence from Friday (14th March) with 18 teams from 16 regions set to take part in the event.

The tournament will see 39 matches played across three cities; Faisalabad, Lahore and Multan.

The Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad will host 23 matches, including the knockout stage of the competition. In Lahore, the Gaddafi Stadium and LCCA Ground will serve as the two venues, while the Multan Cricket Stadium will host eight games.

A prize pot of Rs 9.4 million will also be up for grabs, with the winning team clinching Rs five million and the runners-up getting Rs 2.5 million.

The 18 teams have been divided into four groups, with Karachi Region (Blues), Lahore Region (Whites), Larkana Region, Peshawar Region, and Quetta Region placed in Group-A. In Group-B, defending champions Karachi Region (Whites) are placed alongside Bahawalpur Region, Dera Murad Jamali Region, Islamabad Region and Lahore Region (Blues).

