AIRLINK 173.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.08%)
BOP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
FCCL 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FFL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
FLYNG 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.82%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.75%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 55.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.78%)
OGDC 218.82 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (1.89%)
PACE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
PAEL 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
PIBTL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
POWER 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.21%)
PPL 186.67 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (2.86%)
PRL 34.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PTC 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 37.03 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.46%)
SYM 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TRG 60.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
WAVESAPP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,148 Increased By 94.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,097 Increased By 630 (1.73%)
KSE100 114,178 Decreased By -178.7 (-0.16%)
KSE30 35,310 Decreased By -37.5 (-0.11%)
Mar 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-12

Punjab Ramazan package disbursed to 2.5m people: Azma

Recorder Report Published 12 Mar, 2025 03:03am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the Ramadan package has been delivered to 2.5 million deserving people in Punjab, while the KP government is still waiting for approval.

She clarified that the contract for the ‘Model Cart Project’ was awarded to a company that met the merit criteria. She asserted that no forgery or fraudulent activities would be tolerated under Maryam Nawaz’s government.

Azma Bokhari said that the Gandapur government engaged in corruption worth Rs 50 million in the procurement of surgical gloves. She emphasized that shifting blame instead of demonstrating performance cannot conceal Gandapur’s incompetence.

Responding to a statement by Barrister Saif, the Punjab Information Minister highlighted that Maryam Nawaz’s development projects are a prime example of transparency and merit. She noted that Maryam Nawaz’s increasing popularity in Punjab, due to her public service and practical initiatives, is unsettling her political opponents.

She further said that under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, the government is implementing welfare projects for the public. Gandapur and his cabinet are embroiled in corruption charges, adding that even their own party lacks confidence in them. No development project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is completed without commissions and corruption.

Azma reiterated that transparency and merit will not be compromised in Maryam Nawaz’s government. She defended the Model Cart Project, stating that it was awarded entirely on merit. Additionally, she remarked that the biggest corruption scandal in the country’s history, amounting to 190 million pounds, is credited to the leader of PTI. She pointed out that universities in the province of KP are shutting down due to a lack of funds.

Azma criticized PTI for treating federal funds as personal property in the name of Pakhtuns for the past 12 years. Despite this, she argued, they have nothing to show in terms of performance. She called on the Gandapur government to answer for its incompetence and corruption rather than deceiving the public. She concluded by stating that the people will no longer fall for baseless accusations and false propaganda. Under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, Punjab is on the path to real progress, while the opposition’s politics has been reduced to mere allegations and character assassination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ramazan package Azma Bokhari

Comments

200 characters

Punjab Ramazan package disbursed to 2.5m people: Azma

IMF’s $1bn second tranche crucial for country: PM

IMF’s RSF: Dar reviews progress

Govt reaffirms commitment to SDGs

Sugar legally exported to Afghanistan first time: Aurangzeb

SBP bill: Controversy resurges

Re-export of refined sugar: PM forms IMC to examine regional models for raw sugar import

Tariff readjustment: MoF weighs impact of DFIs’ joint letter

SC grills govt on super tax

FBR tells IHC: Taxmen’s transfer to admin pool no punitive step

Gulf states: NLC launches first containerised flagship shipping service

Read more stories