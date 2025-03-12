Punjab Ramazan package disbursed to 2.5m people: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the Ramadan package has been delivered to 2.5 million deserving people in Punjab, while the KP government is still waiting for approval.

She clarified that the contract for the ‘Model Cart Project’ was awarded to a company that met the merit criteria. She asserted that no forgery or fraudulent activities would be tolerated under Maryam Nawaz’s government.

Azma Bokhari said that the Gandapur government engaged in corruption worth Rs 50 million in the procurement of surgical gloves. She emphasized that shifting blame instead of demonstrating performance cannot conceal Gandapur’s incompetence.

Responding to a statement by Barrister Saif, the Punjab Information Minister highlighted that Maryam Nawaz’s development projects are a prime example of transparency and merit. She noted that Maryam Nawaz’s increasing popularity in Punjab, due to her public service and practical initiatives, is unsettling her political opponents.

She further said that under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, the government is implementing welfare projects for the public. Gandapur and his cabinet are embroiled in corruption charges, adding that even their own party lacks confidence in them. No development project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is completed without commissions and corruption.

Azma reiterated that transparency and merit will not be compromised in Maryam Nawaz’s government. She defended the Model Cart Project, stating that it was awarded entirely on merit. Additionally, she remarked that the biggest corruption scandal in the country’s history, amounting to 190 million pounds, is credited to the leader of PTI. She pointed out that universities in the province of KP are shutting down due to a lack of funds.

Azma criticized PTI for treating federal funds as personal property in the name of Pakhtuns for the past 12 years. Despite this, she argued, they have nothing to show in terms of performance. She called on the Gandapur government to answer for its incompetence and corruption rather than deceiving the public. She concluded by stating that the people will no longer fall for baseless accusations and false propaganda. Under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, Punjab is on the path to real progress, while the opposition’s politics has been reduced to mere allegations and character assassination.

