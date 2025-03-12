AIRLINK 173.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.08%)
Dullness persists on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low. Cotton analyst...
Recorder Report Published 12 Mar, 2025 03:03am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh as per quality is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,200 per maund, while rates in Punjab are in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,300 per maund. Meanwhile, polyester fiber prices were reported at Rs 351 per kilogram.

