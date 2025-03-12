AIRLINK 173.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.08%)
BOP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
FCCL 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FFL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
FLYNG 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.82%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.75%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 55.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.78%)
OGDC 218.82 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (1.89%)
PACE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
PAEL 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
PIBTL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
POWER 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.21%)
PPL 186.67 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (2.86%)
PRL 34.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PTC 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 37.03 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.46%)
SYM 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TRG 60.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
WAVESAPP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,148 Increased By 94.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,097 Increased By 630 (1.73%)
KSE100 114,178 Decreased By -178.7 (-0.16%)
KSE30 35,310 Decreased By -37.5 (-0.11%)
Mar 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-12

PML-N, PPP discuss situation in KP

Naveed Butt Published 12 Mar, 2025 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: A joint meeting of the leaders of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was held at the Islamabad residence of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to discuss the overall situation in the province of KP.

The meeting was hosted by the governor of KP. The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah, Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Engr. Amir Muqam, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Khawaja Saad Rafique, and Murtaza Javed Abbasi from the PML-N.

Provincial President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Provincial General Secretary Shuja Khanzada, and Member of Provincial Assembly Ahmed Karim Kundi from PPP attended the meeting.

The meeting was held on the instructions of Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The leaders of both parties expressed concern over the unrest, economic crisis and political instability in KP.

The meeting agreed to work together and formulate a plan of action for the overall development of the province, including sustainable peace in KP. The meeting also agreed to contact like-minded political parties for the development of the province and include them in the consultative process.

In the meeting, the leaders of the two major parties of the country also agreed to continue regular consultations for the overall development of the province. The meeting paid tribute to the law enforcement agencies for the eradication of terrorism and the establishment of peace in the country. They also paid tributes to martyrs who sacrificed their precious lives in the war against terrorism.

They also expressed concern over the provincial government’s criminal silence on the deteriorating situation of increasing unrest in the KP province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP PMLN Faisal Karim Kundi

Comments

200 characters

PML-N, PPP discuss situation in KP

IMF’s $1bn second tranche crucial for country: PM

IMF’s RSF: Dar reviews progress

Govt reaffirms commitment to SDGs

Sugar legally exported to Afghanistan first time: Aurangzeb

SBP bill: Controversy resurges

Re-export of refined sugar: PM forms IMC to examine regional models for raw sugar import

Tariff readjustment: MoF weighs impact of DFIs’ joint letter

SC grills govt on super tax

FBR tells IHC: Taxmen’s transfer to admin pool no punitive step

Gulf states: NLC launches first containerised flagship shipping service

Read more stories