PML-N, PPP discuss situation in KP

ISLAMABAD: A joint meeting of the leaders of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was held at the Islamabad residence of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to discuss the overall situation in the province of KP.

The meeting was hosted by the governor of KP. The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah, Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Engr. Amir Muqam, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Khawaja Saad Rafique, and Murtaza Javed Abbasi from the PML-N.

Provincial President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Provincial General Secretary Shuja Khanzada, and Member of Provincial Assembly Ahmed Karim Kundi from PPP attended the meeting.

The meeting was held on the instructions of Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The leaders of both parties expressed concern over the unrest, economic crisis and political instability in KP.

The meeting agreed to work together and formulate a plan of action for the overall development of the province, including sustainable peace in KP. The meeting also agreed to contact like-minded political parties for the development of the province and include them in the consultative process.

In the meeting, the leaders of the two major parties of the country also agreed to continue regular consultations for the overall development of the province. The meeting paid tribute to the law enforcement agencies for the eradication of terrorism and the establishment of peace in the country. They also paid tributes to martyrs who sacrificed their precious lives in the war against terrorism.

They also expressed concern over the provincial government’s criminal silence on the deteriorating situation of increasing unrest in the KP province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025