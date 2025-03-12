Karachi: Temperature likely to drop from today

KARACHI: Mercury levels inched up on Tuesday, scorching the city for another day as the Met Office officials anticipate a drop in temperature from Wednesday.

Temperature further rose to 39.5 Celsius with 21 percent humidity, reflecting persistent hot and dry conditions gripping the metropolis.

“Hot weather conditions may begin subsiding from Wednesday,” an official said.

Temperature is expected to range between 34 Celsius and 36 Celsius with maximum humidity at 80 percent; the Met said that “hot and dry weather likely to continue over most parts of the province”.

Isolated rain-wind-thunderstorm and snow over the hills are likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, northern Balochistan and upper Punjab. Partly cloudy weather is likely elsewhere in the country.

