AI for equity: bridging gaps in developing countries

The rapid advancement of Generative AI tools, AI agents, and other transformative technologies presents a unique opportunity to address systemic inequalities faced by marginalized populations in developing countries.

These innovations hold the potential to revolutionize access to essential services and opportunities across multiple dimensions of life, including housing, water, electricity, gas, transport, health, education, sanitation, internet connectivity, employment, food security, security, environmental sustainability, and social welfare.

By fostering inclusiveness and equity, these technologies can empower underserved communities and create pathways to prosperity.

Meaningful productive processes and job creation

Generative AI tools and AI agents are redefining the landscape of economic participation for marginalized individuals in developing countries. By dismantling traditional barriers such as denying transfer of technology and skills by developed countries, geographic isolation and infrastructural limitations, these technologies open doors to remote work, digital freelancing, and emerging industries.

Platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, and Toptal have democratized access to the global gig economy, allowing individuals from rural or underserved areas to offer services such as graphic design, content writing, and software development to international clients. AI-powered translation tools further amplify this potential by enabling non-English speakers to compete in global markets, breaking linguistic barriers that once excluded them.

In agriculture, AI-driven advisory systems empower smallholder farmers with actionable insights into weather patterns, pest control, and optimal planting schedules. For example, platforms like Plantix use AI to diagnose crop diseases and recommend solutions, significantly improving yields and economic returns. Similarly, AI-driven marketplaces connect farmers directly to consumers, eliminating exploitative intermediaries and ensuring fairer compensation for their produce.

While automation may displace some low-skill jobs, it simultaneously creates new roles in AI training, data labeling, and AI-assisted services. Policymakers and businesses must prioritize reskilling and upskilling initiatives to prepare marginalized populations for these evolving opportunities. Programmes like Google’s Digital Skills for Africa and Microsoft’s AI for Accessibility exemplify how targeted interventions can bridge the skills gap and foster inclusive economic participation.

Productivity and economic growth

AI technologies are catalysts for increased productivity, particularly in sectors dominated by marginalized communities. In agriculture, precision farming powered by AI optimizes resource allocation, reduces waste, and enhances efficiency.

For instance, automated irrigation systems and drone-assisted monitoring enable farmers to maximize yields while minimizing water and fertilizer usage. Such innovations not only improve individual livelihoods but also contribute to national food security.

In manufacturing, AI applications streamline supply chains, reduce operational inefficiencies, and enhance product quality. Predictive maintenance systems, for example, minimize equipment downtime, ensuring consistent production levels and safeguarding jobs. In the informal economy, mobile-based AI applications help small traders optimize inventory management and adopt digital payment solutions, reducing inefficiencies and expanding their customer base.

By boosting productivity across these sectors, AI-driven technologies stimulate economic growth, creating a ripple effect of opportunities for marginalized communities. Increased competitiveness in local and global markets translates to higher incomes, improved living standards, and greater economic resilience. Impact on Prices and Cost of Living

One of the most significant benefits of AI adoption is its potential to reduce the costs of goods and services, making essential commodities more affordable for marginalized populations.

Automated production processes and optimized supply chains lower manufacturing and distribution costs, which can translate into cheaper consumer products. For example, AI-powered predictive analytics in agriculture minimizes post-harvest losses, stabilizing food supplies and reducing prices.

Additionally, AI-driven logistics solutions optimize transportation routes, cutting fuel consumption and delivery times, which benefits remote communities by making essential goods more accessible.

Governments can further leverage AI to promote transparency and equity in agricultural machinery rentals. By providing machinery on rent through digital platforms, governments can ensure that smallholder farmers access modern tools at competitive rates, enhancing productivity without imposing prohibitive costs.

Healthcare access and health outcomes

AI-driven healthcare solutions are revolutionizing medical accessibility for marginalized populations in developing countries. Telemedicine platforms powered by AI connect patients in remote areas with medical professionals, reducing the need for physical travel and addressing geographic barriers to care.

For instance, platforms like Babylon Health and Ada Health use AI algorithms to provide preliminary diagnoses and treatment recommendations, empowering individuals to seek timely medical attention.

AI-based diagnostic tools analyze medical images, detect diseases at early stages, and recommend personalized treatments. This is particularly transformative in regions with severe shortages of qualified doctors, as AI augments the capabilities of available practitioners and improves diagnostic accuracy. AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants further enhance preventive care by offering medication reminders, health tips, and basic consultations.

Despite these advancements, challenges persist in ensuring equitable access. The digital divide, unreliable internet infrastructure, and concerns over data privacy must be addressed to ensure AI-driven healthcare reaches all marginalized populations. Governments and organizations must invest in digital infrastructure, subsidize internet access, and establish robust regulatory frameworks to protect patient data and build trust in AI-driven solutions.

Education and skill development

AI-based educational platforms are transforming learning for marginalized populations by offering accessible, personalized, and scalable education. Platforms leverage AI-driven adaptive learning to tailor curricula to individual needs, enabling students to learn at their own pace and receive customized feedback. For communities with limited access to qualified teachers, AI-powered tutoring systems fill the gap by providing interactive learning experiences.

AI translation tools bridge language barriers, allowing learners to access global educational content in their native languages. For example, Google Translate’s neural machine translation system enables students to engage with materials originally published in foreign languages, democratizing access to knowledge. Moreover, AI-powered vocational training platforms equip individuals with industry-relevant skills, enhancing employability and economic mobility.

However, disparities in digital literacy and internet access remain significant barriers. Governments and organizations must invest in digital infrastructure, provide affordable devices, and implement community-focused awareness campaigns to ensure widespread educational benefits. Collaborations with local stakeholders can also help develop culturally relevant content that resonates with regional contexts.

Prosperity and economic mobility

AI-driven technologies are powerful enablers of long-term prosperity and economic mobility for marginalized communities. Access to AI-powered business tools empowers small entrepreneurs to optimize operations, make informed decisions, and compete in the digital economy. For example, AI-driven analytics platforms help small businesses identify market trends, forecast demand, and refine marketing strategies, enhancing their competitiveness.

Financial inclusion is another area where AI plays a transformative role. AI-powered credit scoring and risk assessment tools enable marginalized individuals without traditional banking histories to access microloans and financial services.

Platforms like Tala and Branch use AI algorithms to evaluate alternative data points, such as mobile phone usage and transaction history, to assess creditworthiness. This fosters entrepreneurship and wealth creation among previously excluded populations.

Structural barriers such as digital exclusion, regulatory challenges, and unequal access to capital must be addressed to ensure marginalized populations fully benefit from AI-driven prosperity.

Governments have a fundamental responsibility to promote digital infrastructure development, implement inclusive financial policies, and provide digital literacy programs. Such interventions are not only pragmatic but also align with the basic human rights of citizens to access opportunities for upward mobility.

Harnessing AI for an inclusive future

Generative AI, AI agents, and transformative technologies hold immense potential to enhance the inclusiveness of marginalized populations in developing countries. By creating new job opportunities, improving productivity, lowering costs, expanding healthcare access, revolutionizing education, and fostering economic mobility, these innovations can dismantle systemic barriers and empower underserved communities. However, realizing this potential requires addressing challenges such as digital exclusion, job displacement, and unequal access to technological resources.

To ensure AI-driven technologies create a more prosperous and equitable future, governments, businesses, and civil society must collaborate to bridge the digital divide, invest in digital skills training, and develop regulatory frameworks that promote inclusive growth.

By harnessing AI for social good, developing countries can unlock the full potential of their marginalized populations, building a more inclusive, sustainable, and equitable world. The path forward demands collective commitment, strategic foresight, and unwavering dedication to fairness and accessibility.

