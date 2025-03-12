AIRLINK 173.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.08%)
Markets Print 2025-03-12

Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Tuesday (March 11, 2025)...
Recorder Report Published 12 Mar, 2025 03:03am

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Tuesday (March 11, 2025)

======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar                      16600-16700
Gur                        15000-19000
Shakar                     17000-20000
Ghee (16 kg)                 8300-8750
Almond (Kaghzi)            10000-42000
Almond (Simple)            12500-15000
Sogi                       40000-70000
Dry Date                   14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)             30000-36000
Chilli (Pissi)             60000-70000
Turmeric                   16500-20000
Darchini (large)           26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)               32000-35000
Dal Mong (Chilka)          34000-37000
Dal Mong (Washed)          30000-34000
Dal Mash (Sabat)           37000-38000
Dal Mash (Chilka)          39000-40000
Dal Mash (Washed)          44000-48000
Dal Masoor (Local)         30000-31000
Dal Masoor (impor)         27000-31000
Masoor (salam-local)       33000-40000
Masoor (salam-import)      24000-25000
Gram White                 25000-29000
Gram Black                 32000-35000
Dal Chana (Thin)           33500-34500
Dal Chana (Thick)          35000-37000
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    37000-40000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    52000-60000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)        30000-33000
Basmati Super (new)        26000-30000
Kainat 1121                24000-27000
Rice Basmati (386)         18000-20000
Basmati broken             14000-19000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                  1900-2200
Tea (Green)                  1400-1650
======================================

