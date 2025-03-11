No sugar smuggled to Afghanistan, says Aurangzeb as Pakistan tightens grip

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Mar 11
|
280.02
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Mar 11
|
279.82
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Mar 11
|
147.18
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Mar 11
|
0.88
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Mar 11
|
1.29
|
Euro to USD / Mar 11
|
1.08
|
UK LIBOR % / Mar 10
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Mar 10
|
5,614.56
|
Nasdaq / Mar 10
|
17,468.32
|
Dow Jones / Mar 10
|
41,911.71
|
India Sensex / Mar 11
|
73,943.98
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Mar 11
|
36,649.57
|
Hang Seng / Mar 11
|
23,539.43
|
FTSE 100 / Mar 11
|
8,595.15
|
Germany DAX 30 / Mar 11
|
22,672.13
|
France CAC40 / Mar 11
|
8,068.50
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Mar 10
|
17,585
|
Petrol/Litre / Mar 11
|
255.63
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Mar 11
|
66.06
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Mar 11
|
262,345
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Mar 11
|
2,894.43
|
Diesel/Litre / Mar 11
|
258.64
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Mar 11
|
65.78
|Stock
|Price
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Mar 11
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
35.37
▲ 3.22 (10.02%)
|
Macter Int. Ltd / Mar 11
Macter International Limited(MACTER)
|
355.73
▲ 32.34 (10%)
|
Supernet Ltd. / Mar 11
Supernet Limited (GEM)(GEMSPNL)
|
19.25
▲ 1.75 (10%)
|
JS Investments / Mar 11
JS Investments Limited(JSIL)
|
23.99
▲ 2.18 (10%)
|
Kohinoor Mills / Mar 11
Kohinoor Mills Limited(KML)
|
33.02
▲ 3 (9.99%)
|
Al-Khair Gadoon / Mar 11
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited(AKGL)
|
44.26
▲ 4.02 (9.99%)
|
Barkat Frisian Agro / Mar 11
Barkat Frisian Agro Limited(BFAGRO)
|
24.22
▲ 2.2 (9.99%)
|
Idrees Tex. / Mar 11
Idrees Textile Mills Limited(IDRT)
|
19.61
▲ 1.78 (9.98%)
|
Hussain Industries / Mar 11
Husein Industries Limited(HUSI)
|
28.29
▲ 2.48 (9.61%)
|
F.Credit & Inv / Mar 11
First Credit and Investment Bank Limited(FCIBL)
|
7.99
▲ 0.64 (8.71%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Int. Knit. / Mar 11
International Knitwear Limited(INKL)
|
16.18
▼ -1.8 (-10.01%)
|
Sindh Abadgar / Mar 11
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited(SASML)
|
50.18
▼ -5.58 (-10.01%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Mar 11
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
9.90
▼ -1.1 (-10%)
|
Karam Ceramics / Mar 11
Karam Ceramics Limited(KCL)
|
54.81
▼ -6.09 (-10%)
|
Ideal Sp. / Mar 11
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited(IDSM)
|
14.53
▼ -1.56 (-9.7%)
|
PIA Holding Co.B / Mar 11
PIA Holding Company Limited B(PIAHCLB)
|
806.10
▼ -85.33 (-9.57%)
|
Khalid Siraj / Mar 11
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited(KSTM)
|
9.10
▼ -0.92 (-9.18%)
|
786 Invest Ltd / Mar 11
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
8.54
▼ -0.74 (-7.97%)
|
IGI Life Ins / Mar 11
IGI Life Insurance Limited(IGIL)
|
15.60
▼ -1.28 (-7.58%)
|
Suraj Cotton / Mar 11
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited(SURC)
|
112.05
▼ -8.93 (-7.38%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Sui South Gas / Mar 11
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
26,255,198
▲ 2.03
|
Power Cement / Mar 11
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
24,823,328
▼ -0.27
|
Fauji Cement / Mar 11
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
22,194,869
▼ -0.07
|
B.O.Punjab / Mar 11
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
21,993,686
▲ 0.07
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Mar 11
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
19,750,525
▼ -0.75
|
WorldCall Telecom / Mar 11
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
17,944,935
▼ -0.02
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Mar 11
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
16,661,305
▼ -0.07
|
P.S.O. / Mar 11
Pakistan State Oil Company Limited(PSO)
|
14,060,507
▲ 26.91
|
National Bank / Mar 11
National Bank of Pakistan(NBP)
|
12,834,919
▼ -0.91
|
Silk Bank Ltd / Mar 11
Silkbank Limited(SILK)
|
11,880,404
▲ 0.01
Comments