J.P.Morgan on Tuesday downgraded South African equities to “neutral” from “overweight” due to concerns over an economic slowdown and the effectiveness of the country’s policy reforms.

End of FY23: JPMorgan has penciled in another 400bps rate-hike, but experts disagree

“While South Africa’s investment case on reforms remains an attractive point of departure, it is unlikely to result in meaningful (economic) growth that’s above 2% in the coming two years,” the brokerage said in a note.