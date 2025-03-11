AIRLINK 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.18%)
BOP 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
CNERGY 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.99%)
FCCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
FFL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
FLYNG 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
HUBC 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.78%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
MLCF 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.84%)
OGDC 215.50 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.34%)
PACE 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
PIAHCLA 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.41%)
PIBTL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.26%)
POWER 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.87%)
PPL 183.21 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (0.95%)
PRL 34.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
SEARL 93.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.81%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
SSGC 35.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
SYM 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TPLP 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TRG 60.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.5%)
WAVESAPP 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
BR100 12,072 Increased By 18.5 (0.15%)
BR30 36,591 Increased By 123.8 (0.34%)
KSE100 114,018 Decreased By -338 (-0.3%)
KSE30 35,188 Decreased By -159 (-0.45%)
Mar 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-11

IMF holds talks on agricultural income tax

  • The Fund mission to also meet provincial governments officials today
Tahir Amin Published March 11, 2025 Updated March 11, 2025 09:26am

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission and Pakistani authorities on Monday held discussions on agricultural income tax.

Sources in the Finance Ministry revealed that the Fund mission held a special session with provincial governments, Ministry of Finance and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials on agriculture income tax.

The Fund mission is also scheduled to meet provincial governments officials on Tuesday (March 11).

Taxation measure: reluctant Sindh approves Agricultural Income Tax Bill 2025

The IMF mission was expected to begin policy-level discussions with the Pakistani authorities for disbursement of next tranche of $1 billion under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme on Monday however sources in the Finance Ministry confirmed that there was no meeting between the Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and IMF mission on Monday; other officials held meetings with the Fund mission.

Pakistan will submit a report on the implementation of all conditions set by the IMF under the $7 billion loan programme and a report on the first half of the current fiscal year.

Following the completion of the ongoing discussions, the IMF staff will finalize its recommendations for the Executive Board’s review, a prerequisite for Board approval for the release of the one billion dollar tranche.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF FBR agriculture sector EFF provinces IMF and Pakistan Agricultural Income Tax

Comments

200 characters

IMF holds talks on agricultural income tax

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Ramazan package: 4m families to get Rs20bn aid through digital wallet: PM

SBP meets IMF’s NIR target for December

Aurangzeb, UN officials discuss debt management, climate financing

Aurangzeb lauds Zardari’s support in addressing slew of challenges

Zarrar Hasham appointed PTCL chairman

UBL absorbs Silk Bank after SBP approval

Oil prices slip on concerns over tariffs, slowdown fears

Rs161bn receivables against CPPA-G: Power plants urge SNGPL to harness its influence

Read more stories