AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.64%)
BOP 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.19%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.04%)
HUBC 130.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.05%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
MLCF 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-3.98%)
OGDC 212.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-0.94%)
PACE 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PAEL 40.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PIAHCLA 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
POWER 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
PPL 179.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.37%)
PRL 33.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.99%)
PTC 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
SEARL 94.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.07%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.51%)
SSGC 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.12%)
SYM 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 60.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.35%)
WAVESAPP 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
BR100 12,098 Increased By 44.2 (0.37%)
BR30 36,593 Increased By 126.2 (0.35%)
KSE100 114,026 Decreased By -330.2 (-0.29%)
KSE30 35,189 Decreased By -158.6 (-0.45%)
Mar 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-11

SBP meets IMF’s NIR target for December

Recorder Report Published March 11, 2025 Updated March 11, 2025 09:22am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has successfully met the IMF’s Net International Reserves (NIR) target of Dec 2024 with a wide margin and also expecting to achieve the Jun 2025 target.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmed, provided key updates on the country’s monetary policy and economic outlook during an analysts briefing after the monetary policy committee meeting on Monday. The discussion covered critical areas, including foreign reserves, policy rate decisions, external borrowings, and regulatory measures.

During the briefing Governor SBP highlighted that the SBP successfully met the IMF target of NIR for December 2024 with a significant margin. He also expressed confidence in achieving the June 2025 target, reinforcing the country’s commitment to stabilizing foreign reserves.

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $30mn, now stand at $11.72bn

He said approximately $3 billion in repayments (net of rollovers and refinanced amounts) are due in the remaining period of FY25. Expected inflows, planned in the past few months, are likely to materialize in the fourth quarter of FY25. Some of these inflows will be unlocked following a successful IMF review.

He said that the government and state bank have deliberately delayed external borrowing to negotiate more favorable terms. The governor indicated that progress on this front is expected in the coming months.

Addressing concerns about the Rs. 3 million cap on car financing, the Governor SBP said that the current regulatory framework will remain unchanged. However, he assured that the policy could be reviewed in the future based on economic conditions.

He mentioned while inflation remains a key consideration, the SBP also evaluates external accounts, foreign exchange reserves, and exchange rate stability when deciding on the monetary policy rate.

The Governor of SBP provided an update on the country’s external debt obligations for FY25 during an analyst briefing, outlining the repayment and rollover strategy.

He informed that the total debt repayment for FY25 stood at $26 billion, which includes $21.9 billion in principal repayments and $4.1 billion in interest payments. Out of the total, $16.2 billion was scheduled for rollover or repayment. An amount of $7 billion has already been repaid, while the remaining $3 billion repayment due till June 2025.

Commenting on recent surge in OMOs, the Governor informed that this was primarily due to an increase in currency in circulation, driven by seasonal factors(Ramadan and Eid) and elevated level of borrowing of government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy IMF SBP foreign exchange reserves policy rate IMF and Pakistan IMF Net International Reserves

Comments

200 characters

SBP meets IMF’s NIR target for December

Ramazan package: 4m families to get Rs20bn aid through digital wallet: PM

Aurangzeb lauds Zardari’s support in addressing slew of challenges

Rs161bn receivables against CPPA-G: Power plants urge SNGPL to harness its influence

Opposition terms address ‘uninspiring’

Policy rate held steady

Pleas against ITO Sections: CB of SC dissolved after recusal of Justice Farooq

‘Trial of civilians’: Defence counsel says impugned judgement recognises military court

Keychain, parts from China: Customs values revised

Bilawal slams ‘irresponsible behaviour’ of opposition

Read more stories