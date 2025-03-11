Stocks fall in dull trade

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday closed on a negative note amid uncertainty over SBP policy decision and outcome of Pak-IMF talks.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index decreased by 42.36 points or 0.04 percent to close at 114,356.34 points on Monday down from 114,398.70points on Friday. The index hit an intraday high of 115,048.42points and intraday low level 114,152.31 points.

The daily volumes at the ready counter remained lackluster, with 324.654 million shares traded, significantly lower than the 404.365 million shares recorded in the previous session. Similarly, the total traded value on the ready counter declined sharply to Rs 20.707billion, compared to Rs 27.84billion in the last session.

On Monday, BRIndex100 fell 33.39 points or 0.28 percent to settle at 12,104.63 points with a total volume of 284.566 million shares.

BRIndex30 opened at 37,260.92 points and finally closed at 36,701.65 points which was 559.27 points or 1.5 percent lower than previous close. Total volume at BRIndex30 was 191.299 million shares.

The market capitalization fell Rs 40 billion to Rs 14.085 trillion. Out of 435 active scrips, 194 closed in positive and 170 in negative while the value of 71stocks remained unchanged.

Power Cement was the volume leader with 24.82 million shares and closed at Rs 11.76 followed by Fauji Cement that closed at Rs 43.91 with 22.194 million shares. Maple Leaf ranked third with share trading of 19.75 million shares and it closed at Rs56.03.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited and PIA Holding Company LimitedB were the top gainers increasing by Rs 378.76 and Rs 68.25 respectively to close at Rs 23,698.91 and Rs 891.43, while Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited and Nestle Pakistan Limited were the top losers declining by Rs 92.96 and Rs 74.35 respectively to close at Rs 9,133.99 and Rs 7,321.25.

Ahsan Mehanti analyst at Arif Habib Corp said that stocks closed flat amid uncertainty over SBP policy and outcome of Pak -IMF talks after reports of IMF opposing circular debt resolve from commercial banks. Foreign outflows, weak rupee and expected surge in CPI inflation played a catalyst role in bearish close, he added.

BR Automobile Assembler Index showed a slight upward movement, closing at 21,492.73 points, with a net positive change of 35.58 points or 0.17 percent, recording a total turnover of 5.82 million shares. The BR Cement Index declined by 108.79 points or 0.83 percent to close at 12,937.73 points with a turnover of 92.577 million shares.

The BR Commercial Banks Index closed at 30,797.13, gaining 256.55 points or 0.84 percent with a turnover of 34.486 million shares. The BR Power Generation and Distribution Index settled at 19,018.67 points, down by 112.83 points or 0.59 percent, with a turnover of 22.1 million shares.

The BR Oil and Gas Index declined by 202.01points to close at 11,680.16 points with a total turnover of 40.868 million shares.

Similarly, the BR Technology & Communication Index saw a slight dip, closing at 4,923.33 points, down by 8.45 points or 0.17 percent, with a turnover of 21.032 million shares.

Analysts at JS said that the KSE100 Index saw a rangebound session, however, positive movements were noted in sectors such as Auto Assemblers, Cement, Chemical, and Power, while E&P,OMCs, and Refineries faced negative sentiments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025