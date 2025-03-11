AIRLINK 175.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.42%)
BOP 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.52%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 42.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
FFL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.04%)
HUBC 130.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.09%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
MLCF 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-2.73%)
OGDC 213.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-0.82%)
PACE 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PAEL 40.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
POWER 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.79%)
PPL 179.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.06%)
PRL 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.96%)
PTC 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SEARL 94.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.51%)
SSGC 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.83%)
SYM 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 60.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
WAVESAPP 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
BR100 12,053 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.01%)
BR30 36,367 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.28%)
KSE100 114,125 Decreased By -231.3 (-0.2%)
KSE30 35,225 Decreased By -122.3 (-0.35%)
Pakistan

Govt decides to import raw sugar

AFP Published 11 Mar, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday decided to import raw sugar (Shakkar) to stabilize sugar prices in the country and provide relief to the consumers.

The import of raw sugar (Shakkar) would help in bringing down prices of sugar in the country, according to press release issued by the government here.

The import of raw sugar would also help increase future sugar production as it could be refined and converted into sugar locally.

The decision to import raw sugar aims to control sugar prices in the local market and provide sugar to consumers at reasonable rates.

