AIRLINK 175.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.42%)
BOP 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.52%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 42.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
FFL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.04%)
HUBC 130.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.09%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
MLCF 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-2.73%)
OGDC 213.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-0.82%)
PACE 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PAEL 40.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
POWER 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.79%)
PPL 179.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.06%)
PRL 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.96%)
PTC 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SEARL 94.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.51%)
SSGC 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.83%)
SYM 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 60.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
WAVESAPP 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
BR100 12,053 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.01%)
BR30 36,367 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.28%)
KSE100 114,125 Decreased By -231.3 (-0.2%)
KSE30 35,225 Decreased By -122.3 (-0.35%)
Mar 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-11

Bilawal slams ‘irresponsible behaviour’ of opposition

Naveed Butt Published March 11, 2025 Updated March 11, 2025 09:23am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticised the opposition and expressed his disappointment over its behaviour on issues of public interest.

During an informal media talk at the Parliament House on Monday after the joint-sitting of the Parliament, Bilawal lamented the “irresponsible behaviour” of the opposition, and the lack of its interest in the issues faced by the public.

Expressing his regret over the PTI’s protest in the house, the PPP leader called the opposition non-serious.

“The opposition’s behaviour shows that it is not interested in public issues,” he added.

Opposition terms address ‘uninspiring’

The PPP chairman said that their approach should reflect their lack of concern in resolving the public affairs. He underscored the need for meaningful dialogue and collaborative efforts to effectively address the challenges confronting the nation.

He highlighted the historic achievement of President Zardari, who became the first president to address the joint session of the Parliament for the eighth time.

The PPP chairman commended President Zardari at the Parliament House for shedding light on the government’s economic policies and addressing the challenges faced by the administration.

He emphasised the importance of constructive dialogue and cooperation to tackle the nation’s pressing challenges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP PTI Opposition party opposition lawmakers President Asif Ali Zardari Joint parliament session PPP Chairman

Comments

200 characters

Bilawal slams ‘irresponsible behaviour’ of opposition

Ramazan package: 4m families to get Rs20bn aid through digital wallet: PM

SBP meets IMF’s NIR target for December

Aurangzeb lauds Zardari’s support in addressing slew of challenges

Rs161bn receivables against CPPA-G: Power plants urge SNGPL to harness its influence

Opposition terms address ‘uninspiring’

Policy rate held steady

Pleas against ITO Sections: CB of SC dissolved after recusal of Justice Farooq

‘Trial of civilians’: Defence counsel says impugned judgement recognises military court

Keychain, parts from China: Customs values revised

Read more stories