Bilawal slams ‘irresponsible behaviour’ of opposition

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticised the opposition and expressed his disappointment over its behaviour on issues of public interest.

During an informal media talk at the Parliament House on Monday after the joint-sitting of the Parliament, Bilawal lamented the “irresponsible behaviour” of the opposition, and the lack of its interest in the issues faced by the public.

Expressing his regret over the PTI’s protest in the house, the PPP leader called the opposition non-serious.

“The opposition’s behaviour shows that it is not interested in public issues,” he added.

Opposition terms address ‘uninspiring’

The PPP chairman said that their approach should reflect their lack of concern in resolving the public affairs. He underscored the need for meaningful dialogue and collaborative efforts to effectively address the challenges confronting the nation.

He highlighted the historic achievement of President Zardari, who became the first president to address the joint session of the Parliament for the eighth time.

The PPP chairman commended President Zardari at the Parliament House for shedding light on the government’s economic policies and addressing the challenges faced by the administration.

He emphasised the importance of constructive dialogue and cooperation to tackle the nation’s pressing challenges.

