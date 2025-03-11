Opposition terms address ‘uninspiring’

ISLAMABAD: Opposition strongly criticised President Asif Ali Zardari’s address to the joint session of parliament, calling it “uninspiring and lacking substance”.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament House, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said President Zardari failed to play a role in uniting the entire nation.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan said there was nothing significant in President Zardari’s speech. “What’s so special about Shehbaz Sharif’s regime that they are celebrating?”

Ayub accused the government of severe economic mismanagement, claiming that Karachi’s water resources were being exploited, national debt had surged by over Rs4 trillion, and inflation remained at record high.

He said the media was being stifled, while the law and order situation was bad in the country.

Ayub said that petrol was being smuggled on the border of Balochistan. “Who is responsible for that?”

Barrister Gohar said they did not like the speech of the president of Pakistan at all. The president did not go through the opposition chambers and did not give a speech that united all the units. Gohar also criticised the president, saying, “Zardari failed to represent the Federation, which is why we welcomed him with protests.”

Sahibzada Hamid Raza, while talking to the media, said that the PTI founder Imran Khan should be released without any deal. “I stand by my words that Imran Khan is seen coming out in three to four months.”

