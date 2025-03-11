P&D official arrested

LAHORE: The anti-corruption department of Punjab has taken swift action against corruption in the ministry of planning and development and arrested Assistant Chief Industries of the Planning & Development Board Muhammad Ahmed Muflih-ur-Rehman.

According to sources, the accused allegedly took bribes worth millions of rupees, promising to include certain schemes in the annual development program. However, despite receiving payments, the schemes were not added to the program, prompting the affected party to approach the ministry.

After an internal investigation, Secretary of the Ministry Dr. Asif Tufail provided concrete evidence to the anti-corruption department which led to the immediate registration of a case and the initiation of an investigation against the accused.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb praised Planning Board Chairman Nabeel Awan and Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail for their prompt and strict action against corruption, calling it an example of good governance.

The anti-corruption department has reiterated its commitment to taking indiscriminate action against corruption, emphasizing that no malpractice will be tolerated in any government department.

