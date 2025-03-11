NADRA celebrates silver jubilee, launches first dematerialised ID card

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) marked its Silver Jubilee with a dignified ceremony at its headquartres, commemorating 25 years of excellence in legal identity management and national database integration, said a press release.

On this occasion, the NADRA launched Pakistan’s first dematerialised ID card.

The president and the prime minister of Pakistan sent congratulatory messages, appreciating NADRA’s remarkable achievements.

A commemorative coin issued by the State Bank of Pakistan and a special postage stamp issued by Pakistan Post were unveiled to mark this historic milestone.

President Zardari lauded the authority’s role in providing a legal and unique identity to citizens, reinforcing the social contract between the state and its people while transforming public service delivery. He urged NADRA to accelerate its efforts to utilise emerging technologies to improve efficiency and uphold the highest standards of integrity, accessibility, and citizen satisfaction.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recognised NADRA’s pivotal role in empowering citizens. He highlighted its global standing in serving the third-largest demographic segment in the world. Acknowledging NADRA’s achievements in data integration and AI modeling, the prime minister underscored the significance of digital solutions in driving economic growth and promoting inclusivity.

Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi commended the launch of the dematerialised ID as a step towards digital identity. With the launch of this feature in the Pak ID Mobile Application, citizens will no longer need to carry physical ID cards. Moreover, digital verification systems will soon be implemented to facilitate authentication for various services under the World Bank-funded Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP). A pilot project for this fully digital identity will be launched on August 14, 2025.

In his message, he highlighted NADRA’s extensive network, ensuring identity services are available even in the remotest areas of Pakistan, as well as for overseas Pakistanis. He also acknowledged NADRA’s crucial contributions to governance and law enforcement, reinforcing national security and public administration.

NADRA’s founding chairman, Major General Zahid Ehsan (retired), was the chief guest at the Silver Jubilee ceremony. In his address, he shared a brief reflection on the organisation’s early days, highlighting NADRA’s rapid progress in achieving the vision it was founded upon. He emphasised that the institution continues to set new milestones in its development, demonstrating its commitment to innovation and excellence.

Previous chairmen, NADRA Board members, special secretary interior, chief statistician PBS, DG Immigration and Passport, and NADRA officials also attended the ceremony.

The event also featured the screening of a documentary film and a book launch chronicling NADRA’s 25-year journey, which was met with great appreciation by all attendees.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025