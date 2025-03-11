Hot and dry conditions for Karachi likely

KARACHI: The Met Office on Monday forecast hot and dry conditions for Karachi, as high temperature persisted to sear the city for another day.

Temperature grew to 39.1 Celsius with 15 percent humidity, as the hot and dry conditions prevailed in the city.

"Hot and dry weather is likely to continue in most parts of the province," the Met said. It added that the high temperature is expected to persist with a maximum 38 Celsius and 75 percent humidity on Tuesday. Minimum temperature may range between 21 and 19 Celsius.

Elsewhere in the country: Rain, wind, and thunderstorms with snowfall over the hills are expected at isolated locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Balochistan, and the Potohar region, northeast Punjab, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

