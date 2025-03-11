AIRLINK 175.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.42%)
BOP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.19%)
FCCL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.3%)
FFL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.04%)
HUBC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
MLCF 54.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-2.91%)
OGDC 213.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.59%)
PACE 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PAEL 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIAHCLA 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.65%)
PIBTL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
POWER 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.21%)
PPL 180.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.73%)
PRL 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.94%)
PTC 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
SEARL 94.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.51%)
SSGC 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.27%)
SYM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
TRG 60.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
WAVESAPP 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,105 Increased By 51 (0.42%)
BR30 36,702 Increased By 234.7 (0.64%)
KSE100 114,119 Decreased By -237.2 (-0.21%)
KSE30 35,177 Decreased By -169.8 (-0.48%)
Mar 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-11

Hot and dry conditions for Karachi likely

Recorder Report Published 11 Mar, 2025 05:35am

KARACHI: The Met Office on Monday forecast hot and dry conditions for Karachi, as high temperature persisted to sear the city for another day.

Temperature grew to 39.1 Celsius with 15 percent humidity, as the hot and dry conditions prevailed in the city.

"Hot and dry weather is likely to continue in most parts of the province," the Met said. It added that the high temperature is expected to persist with a maximum 38 Celsius and 75 percent humidity on Tuesday. Minimum temperature may range between 21 and 19 Celsius.

Elsewhere in the country: Rain, wind, and thunderstorms with snowfall over the hills are expected at isolated locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Balochistan, and the Potohar region, northeast Punjab, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

met office Karachi weather

Comments

200 characters

Hot and dry conditions for Karachi likely

Ramazan package: 4m families to get Rs20bn aid through digital wallet: PM

SBP meets IMF’s NIR target for December

Aurangzeb lauds Zardari’s support in addressing slew of challenges

Rs161bn receivables against CPPA-G: Power plants urge SNGPL to harness its influence

Opposition terms address ‘uninspiring’

Policy rate held steady

Pleas against ITO Sections: CB of SC dissolved after recusal of Justice Farooq

‘Trial of civilians’: Defence counsel says impugned judgement recognises military court

Keychain, parts from China: Customs values revised

Bilawal slams ‘irresponsible behaviour’ of opposition

Read more stories