AIRLINK 175.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.39%)
BOP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.98%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
FFL 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
FLYNG 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.12%)
HUBC 130.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
MLCF 55.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.3%)
OGDC 213.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.59%)
PACE 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PAEL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIAHCLA 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
POWER 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.36%)
PPL 179.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-0.9%)
PRL 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
PTC 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
SEARL 95.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.39%)
SSGC 34.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.81%)
SYM 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TRG 60.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
WAVESAPP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
BR100 12,053 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.01%)
BR30 36,367 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.28%)
KSE100 114,244 Decreased By -112.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 35,267 Decreased By -80.4 (-0.23%)
Mar 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-11

Fire erupts in Timber Market, several vehicles burnt

INP Published March 11, 2025 Updated March 11, 2025 07:32am

KARACHI: A massive fire broke out in a wooden warehouse at the Timber Market in the Old Haji Camp area on Monday.

According to officials, the fire erupted in a wooden door warehouse spread across three shops in the Napier locality.

As flames quickly spread, four rickshaws and three motorcycles parked behind the warehouse were also engulfed in the blaze. Upon receiving information, four fire tenders were initially dispatched to the scene.

However, due to the intensity of the fire, a Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) bowser and two additional fire tenders were called in to assist in the operation.

Rescue teams, police, and Rangers also reached the spot, while assistance was sought from the Water Corporation. The fire was brought under control after a strenuous two-and-a-half-hour operation involving six fire brigade vehicles. The cooling process continued for over two hours to prevent any resurgence of flames.

A spokesperson for the Water Corporation stated that Managing Director (MD) Water Corporation imposed an emergency at the Nipa Plant Hydrant, ensuring a steady supply of water tankers to aid the firefighting efforts. Despite the intensity of the fire, no casualties were reported.

Fire erupts in Timber Market wooden warehouse Timber Market

Comments

200 characters

Fire erupts in Timber Market, several vehicles burnt

Ramazan package: 4m families to get Rs20bn aid through digital wallet: PM

SBP meets IMF’s NIR target for December

Aurangzeb lauds Zardari’s support in addressing slew of challenges

Rs161bn receivables against CPPA-G: Power plants urge SNGPL to harness its influence

Opposition terms address ‘uninspiring’

Policy rate held steady

Pleas against ITO Sections: CB of SC dissolved after recusal of Justice Farooq

‘Trial of civilians’: Defence counsel says impugned judgement recognises military court

Keychain, parts from China: Customs values revised

Bilawal slams ‘irresponsible behaviour’ of opposition

Read more stories