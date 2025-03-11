CBD Punjab CEO inspects final stages of ‘Route 47’

LAHORE: Imran Amin, Chief Executive Officer of the Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), on Monday conducted an on-site inspection of CBD Route 47 to evaluate ongoing development work, including the paint work on cycle lanes, installation of streetlights and green belts.

Accompanied by the senior officials of CBD Punjab, the visit reinforced the authority’s commitment to delivering world-class urban infrastructure and improving public convenience.

During the inspection, CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, emphasized strict adherence to quality standards and timely project completion. He stated CBD Route 47 is a game-changing project designed to ensure safe, efficient and eco-friendly travel for Lahore’s residents. By integrating modern infrastructure such as dedicated cycling lanes and energy-efficient lighting, we are creating a sustainable and accessible urban environment“.

The CEO CBD Punjab reviewed the newly designated cycle lane, which meets international safety and design standards and assessed the progress of energy-saving streetlights, aimed at enhancing night time visibility. The development of green belts was also a key focus, emphasizing environmental sustainability and aesthetic improvements.

CEO CBD Punjab also visited the Walton Railway Crossing Flyover site and instructed officials to accelerate construction to mitigate traffic congestion in the area. He stressed the importance of efficiency in execution and ensuring the project meets the highest construction benchmarks.

Accompanying the CEO CBD Punjab on the visit were Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain, Director Project Management Asif Iqbal, Director Construction Asif Babar, and Project Manager (NESPAK) Jamshed Janjua.

CBD Route 47 is a flagship initiative under Punjab’s urban development strategy, designed to enhance connectivity between key commercial and residential zones. The corridor is expected to reduce travel time, support sustainable transportation, and drive economic growth by facilitating better mobility for residents and businesses.

