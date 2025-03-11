AIRLINK 175.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.42%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-11

Potential terror attack: security beefed up in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Fazal Sher Published 11 Mar, 2025 07:42am

ISLAMABAD: Security in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi has been heightened to red alert, following intelligence reports of a potential terrorist attack.

Law enforcement agencies, acting on warnings from intelligence sources, have increased their vigilance after receiving threats of possible terrorist activity, including the possibility of a suicide bombing, said police sources.

In the wake of security threats, the twin city police further tightened security in the city and enhanced security around the sensitive installations, they said, adding that it has been intimated that the security of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to be put on red alert as threat of suicide bombing at twin cities is expected.

Police and other security agencies have been instructed to remain vigilant and carry out strict checking as well to ensure effective patrolling to avert any possible terror attack.

