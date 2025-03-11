PTI leaders accuse Zardari, son of ‘selling out’ Sindh’s water

ISLAMABAD: The opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub on Monday came down hard on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and its leadership, particularly President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, for what “ruining” the country for petty political gains.

Speaking at a presser along with PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Ayub also accused the PPP leadership of having broken records for corruption in Sindh and claimed that both Zardari and Bilawal were selling Sindh’s water.

He expressed his disapproval of the current government, led by the PPP, and denounced President Zardari, stating, “Zardari calls himself the president, but we do not recognise this installed government. Zardari did not say anything worthwhile today.”

“The PPP has broken records for corruption in Sindh. Whether it is Asif Zardari or Bilawal Bhutto, both are selling the province’s water. The government has been involved in supporting the controversial PECA (Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act) with Form 47. There is a gang of notorious criminals in Punjab, with Dr. Usman at the helm. The current government has failed economically,” he added.

Ayub also criticised the government’s handling of the economy, stating that corruption had reached unprecedented levels.

“They are celebrating a reduction in inflation, but come, walk with us and see if inflation has actually gone down or increased. In the last two years, the Special Investment Facilitation Council has achieved zero results, and our questions remain unanswered. The IT sector has been decimated, and there is no foreign investment,” he added.

He also raised concerns about security in Balochistan, stating, “There is no security arrangement in various districts of Balochistan. Due to negligence, our soldiers are sacrificing their lives. The founding leader of PTI has always said that the army belongs to us, yet today, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi are embroiled in fake cases.”

He continued to highlight the current state of the nation, saying, “Our leaders and workers are political prisoners. Twenty million youth have left the country, and $27 billion has been sent abroad.”

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan also addressed President Zardari’s speech, stating, “Today, we saw Zardari’s legacy behind Benazir Bhutto’s picture. In his speech, Zardari failed to prove that there is democracy in the country. Zardari did not pass by the opposition chambers and is still a controversial president.”

“Our protest, as seen today, will continue. Decisions are being made outside the parliament, and the house is not being given priority. We have already stated that the assembly is incomplete, and this should be acknowledged,” he added.

The opposition leader in Senate Shibli Faraz condemned the passage of laws in the Senate, stating that they lacked both moral and legal legitimacy.

“The Senate is not even representative of all provinces,” he said, adding, “How can elections take place and bills be passed without the representation of one province,” he added.

