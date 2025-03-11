AIRLINK 175.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.23%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-11

Punjab CM steps up criticism of PTI, its leadership

NNI Published 11 Mar, 2025 05:35am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz lashed out at the opposition during a media talk at the Parliament House, stating that they had themselves laid the foundation of rudeness and were now facing its consequences.

Speaking to the media, Maryam Nawaz remarked that the era of political witch-hunting was coming to an end.

She criticized the opposition’s aggressive tactics, asserting that such behaviour had not yielded any benefits and that the public had become aware of the difference between political chaos and genuine service.

“The people want development, problem-solving, and relief from inflation,” she stated, adding that Pakistan’s economy is showing signs of improvement and overall conditions were getting better.

She further emphasized that the nation now understands the stark contrast between rudeness, negativity, and real leadership that delivers results.

