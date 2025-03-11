Gender equality: BMP of FPCCI says continues to face significant challenges

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry’s Businessmen Panel (BMP) on Monday pointed out that Pakistan ranks 145th out of 146 countries on the Global Gender Gap Index, second only to Afghanistan, as the country continues to face significant challenges in achieving gender equality.

The women’s economic participation can promote agricultural productivity, enterprise development at the micro, small and medium enterprise levels, as well as enhances business management and returns on investment.

This was stated by FPCCI former president and BMP Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar, while talking to a reception hosted by the Businessmen Panel’s Women Wing to mark the International Women Day here on Sunday.

He emphasized the need for separate representation and appropriate quotas for businesswomen in every sector. He stated that women should be given 30 to 40 percent representation in business institutions so that they can demonstrate their abilities in all fields of life.

Speaking to the event, celebrating the historic success of the BMP Women Wing, the Businessmen Panel chairman highlighted that the constitution guarantees the protection of women’s rights, but these laws are not fully implemented. Both the government and the private sector need to play their role in providing opportunities for the development of women.

Mian Anjum Nisar stressed the importance of skill development for women to succeed in practical life. He said that national progress was not possible without integrating women into the mainstream. “One of the major barriers to the development of women is the lack of access to loans from banks, which must be addressed.”

Other participants of the meeting who spoke at the event echoed the need for the private sector to join hands with the government in creating a conducive environment and providing equal opportunities for businesswomen.

Like many Asian countries, Pakistani women form a major part of the labour, as they play a catalytic role in the achievement of transformational economic, environmental, and social changes essential for sustainable development.

