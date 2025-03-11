CM Maryam starts 3rd phase of mechanized agriculture in Punjab

LAHORE: Under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a historic era of mechanized cultivation of the Super Seeder project has officially been launched in Punjab for the first time. The launch of the largest Super Seeder project is likely to significantly reduce smog.

The third phase of the provision of Super Seeders at a 60 percent subsidy has been started in Punjab. The Agriculture Department has sought applications from the farmers for the provision of Super Seeders in the third phase.

The Chief Minister had formally launched the program by carrying out balloting for 1000 Super Seeders last year. In the second phase, the manufacturing process of 2,000 Super Seeders is nearing completion. In the third phase, a target has been set to complete the provision of 2000 Super Seeders before the sowing of wheat in October. With the use of Super Seeder, the remains of the paddy crop are mixed into the soil.

Wheat cultivation has improved on more than 110,000 acres of land in Punjab through super seeders. Through super seeders, an increase in production will be possible, crores of rupees will be saved in terms of fertilizers and seeds for the wheat crop. Farmers who get super seeders will provide services on rent to other farmers.

In the third phase of super seeders, farmers who own 65 horsepower tractors can apply for super seeder. The farmers can apply from home from the official website www.agripunjab.gov.pk. Application forms are also available in the offices of the concerned Agriculture Officer, Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) or Assistant Director Agricultural Engineering. A toll-free number 0800-17000 has also been established for further information and guidance of the farmers.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “The dream of innovation in Punjab’s agriculture has become a reality with agricultural mechanization. The use of super seeder will prevent the burning of paddy residue and the farmers of Punjab will be equipped with the latest agricultural technology.”

She added, “We are adhering to our policy of reducing costs for the farmers by increasing production. The promotion of industry and trade is also conditional with better farming. ‘Kisan Khushal……Punjab Khushal’ is not just a slogan but a reality. Kisan Card, Super Seeder and other programs will cause a visible increase in the production of crops as well as yield per acre records in Punjab.”

