Punjab Assembly passes two bills

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Monday passed Local Government Punjab 2025 Amendment Bill and the Infrastructure Development Cess Punjab 2025 Bill.

Both bills were presented by Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman.

During the session, the opposition pointed out the lack of quorum, after that Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Channar ordered a headcount. The government successfully managed to complete the quorum, and the Deputy Speaker allowed the session to proceed.

Punjab Assembly also introduced a resolution to establish a Women’s Caucus on the pattern of the National Assembly’s Kashmir Committee. The resolution, aimed at safeguarding women’s rights, was presented in observance of International Women’s Day.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mumtaz Chang in his speech warned that if his party is pushed to the wall, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will face the same treatment at the federal level. He also addressed the deteriorating situation in the Katcha area, stating that he has been raising concerns about the region’s issues for over a year. He claimed that corrupt police officers are very powerful in the Katcha area. He also accused the DPO of negotiating with bandits to recover abducted individuals.

In response, minister parliamentary affairs Punjab Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman stated that the Chief Minister has allocated billions of rupees to improve law and order in the region, including funds for bullet-proof vehicles and jackets for the police. He noted that the Katcha area had become a no-go zone for police, but the current government has upgraded police capabilities and established nine new check posts in previously inaccessible areas.

Rehman highlighted that 47 operations have been conducted in the past five to six months, rescuing 430 people from kidnappings and honey traps. He added that dangerous bandits have been killed or arrested in the last five months, and the situation is improving daily.

The Punjab Assembly session commenced three hours and five minutes late, with Deputy Speaker Malik Zahir Iqbal Channar presiding over the meeting. During the session, Members of Parliament requested government member Amjad Ali Javed to ask fewer questions due to fasting.

Amjad Ali Javed strongly criticised the Forest Department, deeming their responses unsatisfactory. He questioned the existence of forests along canals and accused the department of providing incorrect information.

Parliamentary Secretary for Forests Kanwal Liaquat Advocate stated that the Forest Department does not cut down healthy and shady trees but only removes damaged ones.

Opposition member Sardar Muhammad Aowais Dareshak highlighted Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change, citing a World Bank report that Pakistan requires $350 billion to combat climate change. He added that it would take Pakistan ten years to overcome the challenges posed by climate change.

Government member Shazia Abid raised concerns about forests being cut down in Rajanpur without accountability.

Kanwal Liaquat Advocate reported that the Forest Department had reclaimed 194 acres of forest land in Faisalabad and was taking action against encroachments. He added that Rana Aftab Ahmed would be informed once 149 acres of forest land were reclaimed. He also announced the introduction of a geo-fencing system to monitor tree cutting and proposed amendments to the constitution to double fines and penalties for forest theft. He highlighted the creation of a Forest Force to prevent forest theft and noted a decline in theft since penalties were increased.

Meanwhile, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari while talking to media outside Punjab Assembly said that using ‘tragedies’ for political purposes has become a norm in the country.

She mentioned that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, recently visited Mayo Hospital to assess the healthcare facilities. The Punjab government has increased the health budget by 500%, and primary health centers have been made functional to ensure better medical services for the public. She emphasised that hospital administrations must utilise government-provided funds for public welfare, adding that accountability is not limited to the Chief Minister alone but extends to all responsible officials.

Azma Bokhari expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of two patients due to the administration of an incorrect injection at Mayo Hospital. She stated that Chief Minister Punjab was personally grieved by the incident and took immediate action, ordering strict measures against those responsible.

She further stated that the unavailability of essential medicines in hospitals is unacceptable. She said the Chief Minister questioned the MS regarding why patients were forced to purchase medicines from outside despite Mayo Hospital having a budget of PKR 1.33 billion.

Expressing concern over doctors’ protests and strikes, she remarked that such actions create hardships for the public and are unacceptable. She said that the Punjab government is taking all necessary steps to provide better healthcare facilities and that no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

