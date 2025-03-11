AIRLINK 174.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.89%)
BOP 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
CNERGY 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
FCCL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.53%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.23%)
HUBC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
MLCF 54.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.66%)
OGDC 213.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-0.82%)
PACE 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PAEL 40.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
POWER 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.13%)
PPL 179.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.37%)
PRL 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.79%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
SEARL 94.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.48%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.51%)
SSGC 34.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.51%)
SYM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.78%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
TRG 60.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.74%)
WAVESAPP 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,105 Increased By 51 (0.42%)
BR30 36,702 Increased By 234.7 (0.64%)
KSE100 114,114 Decreased By -242.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 35,175 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.49%)
Mar 11, 2025
Markets

Iron ore futures lower

Reuters Published March 11, 2025

BEIJING: Prices of iron ore futures slipped on Monday as caution over US tariffs and China’s pledge to cut crude steel output this year clouded demand prospects.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) erased earlier gains to end daytime trade 0.71% lower at 769 yuan ($105.92) a metric ton.

The benchmark April iron ore on the Singapore Exchange fell below the key psychological level of $100 to $99.8 a ton as of 0735 GMT. Prices pared earlier gains as investors, hoping to see more supportive measures from Beijing following the latest disappointing inflation data, calmed.

China’s consumer price index in February missed expectations and fell at the sharpest pace in 13 months while producer price deflation persisted, raising hopes of more stimulus from China to achieve its annual economic growth target this year. However, the upcoming 25% tariffs on all steel imported into the US clouded demand prospects and weighed on sentiment.

