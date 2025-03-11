AIRLINK 175.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.23%)
BOP 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.86%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 43.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-4.52%)
FFL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
FLYNG 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.61%)
HUBC 130.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.37%)
HUMNL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
OGDC 214.77 Decreased By ▼ -9.07 (-4.05%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.94%)
PIBTL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
POWER 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.38%)
PPL 181.48 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-2.76%)
PRL 34.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.95%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
SEARL 95.72 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.8%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
SYM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
TELE 7.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TRG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.2%)
WAVESAPP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,105 Increased By 51 (0.42%)
BR30 36,702 Increased By 234.7 (0.64%)
KSE100 114,180 Decreased By -176.2 (-0.15%)
KSE30 35,211 Decreased By -135.9 (-0.38%)
Mar 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-11

Oil prices sink

Reuters Published March 11, 2025 Updated March 11, 2025 07:13am

NEW YORK: Oil prices were lower on Monday as concern over the impact of US tariff uncertainty and rising output from OPEC+ producers pressured the commodity, while potential sanctions on Iranian oil exports kept prices from falling farther.

Brent crude shed by 44 cents to $69.92 a barrel by 10:22 a.m. EDT (1522 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude lost 40 cents to $66.64. Last week marked WTI’s seventh consecutive weekly decline, the longest losing streak since November 2023, while Brent fell for a third consecutive week.

US President Donald Trump’s protectionist policies have roiled markets across the world, with Trump imposing and then delaying tariffs on its biggest oil suppliers Canada and Mexico while also raising duties on Chinese goods. China and Canada have responded with tariffs of their own.

“This market is on tenterhooks and there’s a lot to be processing as we move forward,” said John Kilduff, partner with Again Capital in New York. Investors view uncertainty over US tariffs as negative, but possible sanctions against Iran and Russia could provide support in the short term, said PVM analyst Tamas Varga.

“Looking at the bigger picture, lingering uncertainties will likely make any oil rally brief,” Varga said. Oil rebounded from six-month lows on Friday after Trump said the United States would intensify sanctions on Russia if it fails to reach a ceasefire deal with Ukraine.

At the same time, the US is studying ways to ease sanctions on Russia’s energy sector if Moscow agrees to end its war with Ukraine, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Friday said that OPEC+ could reverse the decision in the event of market imbalance. Also on the supply front, Trump is seeking to choke off Iranian oil exports as part of efforts to pressure the country to rein in its nuclear programme.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that his country will not be bullied into negotiations. Later this week, investors will assess monthly reports from the International Energy Agency and OPEC for demand and supply forecasts.

OPEC+ Oil prices Oil Brent crude oil global oil prices US WTI crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices sink

Ramazan package: 4m families to get Rs20bn aid through digital wallet: PM

SBP meets IMF’s NIR target for December

Aurangzeb lauds Zardari’s support in addressing slew of challenges

Rs161bn receivables against CPPA-G: Power plants urge SNGPL to harness its influence

Opposition terms address ‘uninspiring’

Policy rate held steady

Pleas against ITO Sections: CB of SC dissolved after recusal of Justice Farooq

‘Trial of civilians’: Defence counsel says impugned judgement recognises military court

Keychain, parts from China: Customs values revised

Bilawal slams ‘irresponsible behaviour’ of opposition

Read more stories