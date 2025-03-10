X users face connectivity issues in Pakistan, other countries: Downdetector

Users in Pakistan and many other countries faced issues in accessing social media platform X on Monday, Downdetector reported.

Downdetector is an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services.

The users in multiple cities in Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi faced issued in accessing the social media platform, according to the outage tracking website.

It may be noted that X is already banned in Pakistan and people access the platform using VPNs (Virtual Private Networks).

Others than Pakistan, X users in the United States (US) also faced connectivity issues, as per Downdetector.